Sheriffs: Heat may be to blame in death of elderly couple

- Police say heat may be to blame in the death of an Apache Junction elderly couple.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the couple was found dead inside their Palmas Del Sol East home on June 23.

Authorities were called to the home to perform a welfare check, and once they arrived at the home, they found the couple dead. The sheriff's office says the air conditioning inside the home had stopped working and it was extremely hot inside the house.

The deaths are not considered to be suspicious and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.