Phoenix Boys Choir heads to China for multiple city tour

- Thirty-three boys in Terminal 3 at Phoenix Sky Harbor warmed up and got ready for the trip of a lifetime.

"Because it's a foreign country, there's a lot that I don't know what to expect," Jackson Tyler said.

The Phoenix Boys Choir is taking off on a five-week tour in China. They've been invited by a Chinese music agency to perform in 23 cities with thousands of people expected in the audience of each concert.

It's something they've been preparing for, artistic director Georg Stangelberger says, for a year.

"We take the repertoire that we've learned the whole year and of course we had to write some Chinese songs and then a couple of pieces that we do just for this tour to show off the standard of the choir," he said.

The choir visits a different city in the U.S. each year and they go out of the country every two years. It's an opportunity for the boys to see the world, experience new cultures and practice different languages.

"I've been taking Chinese in school for two years," James Lee said.

They'll be back in the Valley on August 2, but before they leave, they sang one last song to say goodbye.

