New reporting on opiate overdoses finds 15 deaths last week

PHOENIX (AP) - The first real-time report on opioid overdoses in Arizona show 191 suspected overdoses and 15 deaths last week.

If the death count remains steady through the year Arizona will nearly match the 790 opioid overdose deaths counted in 2016. Overdose deaths have increased by nearly 75 percent since 2012.

The weekly count released Monday is the first since daily reporting requirements for overdoses were ordered by the state Department of Health Services earlier this month. The department was authorized to boost reporting under an emergency order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey.

Medical providers and emergency workers also must report uses of an overdose antidote and babies born addicted to opioids. There were 18 babies born showing withdrawal symptoms and 102 uses of the antidote.