Jury has verdict for woman in abuse death of young cousin

PHOENIX (AP) - Jurors in the murder trial of an Arizona woman charged in the death of a 10-year-old girl who was locked in a small plastic storage box say they have a verdict.

The jury was set to announce its decision in the murder case against Sammantha Allen, who is accused of helping her husband lock Ame Deal in a box that was left outside overnight as punishment in July 2011.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Authorities said Deal suffocated and was found dead the next day as temperatures surpassed 100 degrees.

Maricopa County Deputy County Attorney Jeannette Gallagher told jurors the bin only had small holes near the handles for air.

Jurors began deliberating on Monday morning in the trial that began two weeks ago. They're set to announce the verdict in the afternoon.