Caught on video: Apparent road rage incident in Maricopa

- A driver was seen punching another driver, who then retaliated by smashing a car window -- all seen in an apparent road rage incident on State Route 347.

The person who recorded the video, Nathan Corp, tells FOX 10 the two vehicles in front of him were stopped at a light when one driver got out and punched the other driver through an open window. The man got back into his car and that's when the driver who was punched, exited his vehicle and smashed the back window of the other car.

It's unclear what led up to the incident, but both drivers proceeded to drive away from the scene in their vehicles.

We checked with the Maricopa Police Department and officers say they've spoken to both parties involved in this case and neither wants to press charges.