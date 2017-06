@rhernandezfox10: Fatal stabbing at neighborhood in Buckeye near McDowell & Verrado Way. Buckeye PD investigating with a suspect in custody.

- Police are investigating a woman's fatal stabbing in a neighborhood near McDowell and Verrado Way.

"This was a domestic violence incident between a couple. The suspect is in custody," stated an officer at the scene.

No names have been released in this case.

