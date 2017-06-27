STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Man pleads not guilty to murder of missing girlfriend

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 27 2017 09:50AM MST

Updated: Jun 27 2017 09:51AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - A man accused of killing his girlfriend pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Tuesday.

Robert Interval is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of his girlfriend, Christine Mustafa, who was last seen on May 11. Her body has not been found.

Interval was arrested on June 8 and police say they have probably cause which links him to Mustafa's disappearance. 

Interval's next court date is scheduled for August 8.

