Man pleads not guilty to murder of missing girlfriend

Christine Mustafa has not been seen since May 11, 2017.

Robert John Interval, Jr., 37, was arrested in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Christine Mustafa, who has not been heard from since May 11. Read more .

- A man accused of killing his girlfriend pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Tuesday.

Robert Interval is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of his girlfriend, Christine Mustafa, who was last seen on May 11. Her body has not been found.

Robert Interval arraigned on murder charge, pleads not guilty to killing girlfriend, Christine Mustafa. Her body not found #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/tBoTCOR2Ij — Nicole Garcia Fox10 (@Fox10_NicoleG) June 27, 2017

Interval was arrested on June 8 and police say they have probably cause which links him to Mustafa's disappearance.

Interval's next court date is scheduled for August 8.