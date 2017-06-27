Not guilty for 1 man, mistrial for other in bondsmen murders

PHOENIX (AP) - The trial of a man accused of fatally shooting two bail bondsmen at a Phoenix apartment complex in 2013 has ended in a mistrial.

A Maricopa County Superior Court jury couldn't reach a verdict Tuesday in the case of Nicholas Malicki, who was facing two counts of first-degree murder plus endangerment and misconduct involving weapons.

Co-defendant Anthony Giunta was found not guilty on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault. He was convicted of resisting arrest.

Phoenix police say bail bondsmen David Brickert and Wesley Kampen were trying to apprehend Giunta at an apartment complex in April 2013 for missing a hearing in a case that involved weapons and drug charges.

Prosecutors say Giunta was being handcuffed by the bondsmen when Malicki shot Brickert and Kampen.