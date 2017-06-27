Surveillance video released in Phoenix street vendor murder case

- A valley grandfather working as a street vendor selling corn was killed during an armed robbery in east Phoenix near 26th Street and Bell Road. The crime happened back in April, but police have released surveillance video, hoping to track down Eladio Estrada's killer.

Estrada's family is desperate for answers. They say the 63-year-old victim was a hard working family man. He was the father of four and grandfather of 10. They're hoping someone comes forward with any information so they can finally get justice.

"That he was like a happy person. He used to joke around. His sense of humor," said Eladio's granddaughter, Maria Lopez. She's talking about what she misses the most about him.

"My grandfather was a very hard working man. He was very loving. He was very social to everyone. A lot of people knew him."

Police say it was around 8:30 p.m. that April night when Estrada was approached by a man who he thought was a customer, as you can see in the newly released surveillance video.

"After a couple of seconds with that customer, he was approached by an armed male. The armed male proceeded to point the gun at Eladio," said Phoenix Police Detective Jesse Jimenez.

That suspect fired a round at the ground, and when Estrada attempted to run, he fired at him, hitting and killing him.

"I don't really know how much they took from him, but it was not worth it,' said Lopez.

Police say both men are considered suspects and they need your help. If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and receive up to a $1,000 cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

"It would be just a big relief to everybody, my family, because there wouldn't be someone out there anymore that could harm someone else the way he did to my grandfather," said Lopez.