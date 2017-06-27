Woman arrested following police standoff in Wickenburg

- There are new details about a police standoff in Wickenburg where a homeowner called 9-1-1 after finding a stranger in his house on north Jefferson Street. He says the woman pulled a gun on him, but he was able to grab it from her.

That's when authorities say the woman, identified as 40-year-old Sara Micaela Valdez of Wittmann, barricaded herself inside the home where there were more guns.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was called in to negotiate. Eventually, a K-9 unit was able to subdue the woman.

Valdez was treated at an area hospital for a dog bite and later booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on Tuesday.

She was charged with reckless display/discharge of a firearm, endangerment, burglary with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault. Valdez is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.