- Firefighters say no one was injured after a truck rolled off the edge of a cliff at Camelback Mountain.

Phoenix fire says workers were unloading the truck's trailer when it rolled off the cliff near Camelback Road and Cliffside Drive on Wednesday morning.

Phoenix Fire crews respond to a construction truck and trailer with backhoe that tumble off the road on Camelback mtn. No one injured A post shared by Phoenix Fire Department (@phoenixfiredepartment) on Jun 28, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1418773898171153/