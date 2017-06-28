Phoenix Police: 12-year-old boy shot friend in the face

- A 14-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in the face and police are investigating this case as an accidental shooting.

Neighbors say it was only a matter of time before something like this went down at the home on Cordes Road, near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye.

FOX 10's cameras were rolling as Phoenix Police put the 12-year-old boy accused of shooting his friend in handcuffs and in the back of an officer's car.

For now, investigators are saying the shooting was accidental and no charges have been filed.

Police say the boy got a hold of his parents' gun and somehow shot his friend. The victim is expected to be okay, but was seriously hurt.

A scene as big as this one was new for neighbors, but it's not the first time they've seen officers at the home.

No names have been released in this case.

