Drone flying near Goodwin Fire forces grounding of aircraft fire operations
MAYER, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A drone was spotted over the Goodwin Fire Wednesday evening, halting all aircraft including fire operations.
Whenever a drone is in the area, all air operations must be grounded, thus delaying firefighting.
Fox 10's own helicopter, SkyFox, had to leave the area.
It's illegal to fly a drone over a wildfire and is considered in the 'No Drone Zone.' If caught flying one near a wildfire, pilots could face charges.
As of Wednesday evening, the Goodwin Fire is at about 21,000 acres burned with 1 percent containment. Evacuations continue in nearby areas.
Reminder from the United States Department of Agriculture... don't fly your drones near a wildfire. pic.twitter.com/TyeGiwgB6N— FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) June 29, 2017