Arpaio returns to court for 4th day of his criminal trial

Joe Arpaio (file)

PHOENIX (AP) - Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio returns to court Thursday for the fourth day of testimony at his criminal trial over his defiance of a judge's 2011 order.

Arpaio faces a misdemeanor contempt-of-court charge over his acknowledged disobedience of a judge's order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

Prosecutors must prove Arpaio intentionally violated the order to win a conviction.

Arpaio has acknowledged prolonging the patrols, but said his disobedience was unintentional.

Attorneys defending him started presenting their case Wednesday afternoon.

If convicted, the retired lawman would face up to six weeks in jail, though lawyers who have followed the case doubt he'll ever be incarcerated.

It's not clear whether Arpaio will testify in his own defense.