Suspect shoots Chandler police officer with arrow

- A Chandler police officer is recovering after being shot by a suspect with a bow and arrow.

Chandler police say the incident happened on Wednesday night near McClintock and Chandler Boulevard when the suspect, identified as Tom Leeper, was being combative with family members.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say Leeper, who has a criminal history including arson arrests, put on a protective vest and shot the officer with an arrow. Leeper was taken into custody by police.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital but has since been released.