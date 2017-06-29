STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Pedestrian hit, killed after police pursuit leads to crash

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 29 2017 08:17AM MST

Updated: Jun 29 2017 08:37AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Five people have been injured after a vehicle crashed during a police pursuit in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the crash happened at 44th Street and McDowell on Thursday morning when a vehicle involved in a police pursuit crashed and possibly hit a pedestrian.

Five people were injured and two of them, including a 30-year-old man, have been taken to a nearby hospital.

The intersection is closed due to the crash.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

