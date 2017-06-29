Pedestrian hit, killed after police pursuit leads to crash

- Five people have been injured after a vehicle crashed during a police pursuit in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the crash happened at 44th Street and McDowell on Thursday morning when a vehicle involved in a police pursuit crashed and possibly hit a pedestrian.

Five people were injured and two of them, including a 30-year-old man, have been taken to a nearby hospital.

The intersection is closed due to the crash.

