RECIPE: Fourth of July goodies

Check out this delicious recipe for Fourth of July treats from JW Marriott Desert Ridge!

Fourth of July Macaroon

Macaroon

2 cups almond flour

3 cups powdered sugar

7 each egg white

1/3 cup granulated sugar

Red and blue gel food color as needed

Method

Preheat oven to 290°F

Make a meringue by whipping the egg whites until frothy. Slowly stream in granulated sugar. Continue whipping until the meringue is firm and glossy. While the meringue is whipping, Sift together the powdered sugar and almond flour. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold the dry mixture into the meringue. Separate macaroon mixture into three bowls. Fold red food coloring into one bowl, and blue food coloring into the second bowl. Place each shade of macaroon mix into its own piping bag. Cut a small tip at the end of each, and then place all three bags into one bag. Cut a hole in the tip of the main bag and pipe quarter sized portions onto a silicone baking mat. Allow to rest uncovered at room temperature for at least 20 minutes. Bake 10-12 minutes. Cool.

Filling

1/2lb butter, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

Splash vanilla extract

Method

In a mixing bowl fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add a splash of vanilla extract. Other filling options may include fruit jams, whipped cream, ice cream, etc.

Assembly

Select two macaroons of matching size for the top and bottom of each macaroon. Place the filling in a piping bag. Pipe a small dot of filling on the bottom half of each sandwich. Top with the other cookie. Enjoy!

Fourth of July Cream Puffs

Cream puffs

3 1/2 cup water

2 tsp. salt

1 tbsp. sugar

1 1/4 cup butter

2 cups bread flour

2 3/4 cups eggs

Preheat oven to 350° F. Make the topping mix before the cream puff mix (recipe below) and allow to chill. While the topping is chilling, Place the water, salt, sugar, and butter in a pot and bring to a boil. Add the flour while stirring with a wood or rubber spatula and cook for 1 minute, or until the dough forms a ball that pulls away from the sides. Transfer this mixture to a mixing bowl fitted with the paddle attachment and paddle on medium speed until the mixture stops producing steam. Add the eggs slowly while the mixer is running. The amount of eggs will vary with the moisture in the air and cook time. Add just enough to give the mixture the texture of peanut butter. Place this mixture in a piping bag and pipe balls on to parchment paper and set aside

Topping

1 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup flour

Red and blue gel food color as needed

Method

Mix all topping items together. Divide into three bowls. Color one bowl with red food coloring, one with blue food coloring, and leave the third plain. Chill and roll out to 1/4 inch thick. Using round cookie cutters, cut disks the same size as your cream puffs. Place one disk on top of each cream puff. Bake 20 minutes or until puffed and dry inside. Allow to cool. For the plain colored topping, sprinkle with powdered sugar until white. Fill with your choice of whipped cream, pudding, etc.