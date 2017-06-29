Train derailment closes McDowell Road in Phoenix

- A train derailment has resulted in the closure of McDowell Road at Interstate 17 on Thursday morning.

The derailment scene is at 19th Avenue and Grand, which isn't far from the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

"The roadway is expected to be closed a minimum of 12 hours. Please use alternate route for drive home today," tweeted Phoenix Police Sgt. Alan Pfohl.

CLOSED EB/WB McDowell is CLOSED btwn 19th ave ant 21st ave, due to train derailment #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) June 29, 2017