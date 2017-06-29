STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Train derailment closes McDowell Road in Phoenix

Posted: Jun 29 2017 10:49AM MST

Updated: Jun 29 2017 12:13PM MST

PHOENIX - A train derailment has resulted in the closure of McDowell Road at Interstate 17 on Thursday morning.

The derailment scene is at 19th Avenue and Grand, which isn't far from the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

"The roadway is expected to be closed a minimum of 12 hours. Please use alternate route for drive home today," tweeted Phoenix Police Sgt. Alan Pfohl.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

