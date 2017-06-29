Police: 70-year-old man shot during argument over Goodwin Fire

- Police in Prescott say an argument over the Goodwin Fire led to the shooting of a 70-year-old man by his roommate.

According to officers, on June 28, the victim and 73-year-old Geoffrey Stratton were arguing about the impending fire danger on Murphy Way, when Stratton opened fire.

His roommate suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

"During this initial contact, the victim stated that he walked into his house and was immediately shot by his roommate, Geoffrey Stratton. The victim was able to exit the house and flee the scene," stated Officer David Fuller. "The victim was treated at the scene, transported to the hospital and ultimately flown to a Phoenix area hospital."

A short time later, Stratton was found walking in the 200 block of south Murphy Street. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police say Stratton admitted to the shooting.

Officers booked Stratton into the Yavapai County Jail for attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

The Goodwin Fire burning south of Prescott has charred 39 square miles.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this case, call Prescott Police at 928-777-1961.