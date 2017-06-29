Containment grows for Goodwin Fire, state forestry officials say

Related Headlines Drone at Goodwin Fire grounds air ops

Firefighters are steadily gaining an upper hand on the Goodwin Fire, which has burned over 20,000 acres in an area south of Prescott, near the town of Mayer.

According to tweet made on the Arizona State Forestry Twitter page, the fire is now 25% contain, citing numbers given by an Incident Commander.

The #GoodwinFire is now 25% contained per fire IC. No change in acreage. #YavapaiCounty — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 29, 2017

Officials say there is no change in the number of acres burned.

According to Inciweb, the fire began to burn on June 24.

