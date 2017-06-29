STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Containment grows for Goodwin Fire, state forestry officials say

Posted: Jun 29 2017 03:08PM MST

Updated: Jun 29 2017 03:30PM MST

Firefighters are steadily gaining an upper hand on the Goodwin Fire, which has burned over 20,000 acres in an area south of Prescott, near the town of Mayer.

According to tweet made on the Arizona State Forestry Twitter page, the fire is now 25% contain, citing numbers given by an Incident Commander.

Officials say there is no change in the number of acres burned.

According to Inciweb, the fire began to burn on June 24.

