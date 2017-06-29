GOODWIN FIRE: Donations pour in for those affected, as firefighting efforts continue

Firefighters are starting to make progress against the Goodwin Fire, but many are now doing what they can, to help those who are impacted by the wildfire.

A donation drop-off point was set up at Bradshaw Mountain High School, where a Red Cross shelter was set up. People brought dental supplies, clothing, gloves, and hand wipes for those impacted.

A group of churches in the area who call themselves the ServeCollective are helping the Salvation Army collect whatever items are needed the most.

We've had professionals donate their services," said Kolbi Millsap, a volunteer with the ServeCollective. "We've had restaurants offer to cater. We've had coffee shops just come and bring coffee."

People have also been dropping off water and food.

People can donate to the Salvation Army specifically for the Goodwin Fire by texting the word "goodwin" to 51555.

Goodwin Fire donation for Salvation Army

https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/site/Donation2?df_id=25287&mfc_pref=T&25287.donation=form1

Arizona Humane Society

http://www.azhumane.org/2017/06/28/goodwin-fire-update-mayer-az/

Yavapai Humane Society

https://yavapaihumane.org/