Chandler Police investigating shooting of a three-year-old girl

Posted: Jun 29 2017 08:13PM MST

Updated: Jun 29 2017 08:23PM MST

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Chandler Police detectives are at the scene of a residence to investigate the shooting of a three-year-old girl.

According to a statement released by Detective Seth Tyler, the incident happened at the 700 block of West Ivanhoe Street. The victim, according to Det. Tyler, was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

