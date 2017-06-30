Pop-up vintage flea market opening in Mesa

- The 4th Friday Evening Flea offers vintage lovers a new place and a new way to shop for some incredible bargains.

"The Valley is blessed with lots of amazing markets and we have an excess of investors after our markets," said Susan Westbrook of 4th Friday Evening Flea. "I just threw it out there with idea of our designers coming and meeting and they can get rid of their extra inventory."

Susan Westbrook is a self-proclaimed "picker," a lover of all things vintage, and she's opening the 4th Friday Evening Flea in her front yard with her partner, Nicki.

"It is something old and something new," Nicki said. "I think there's a little bit of everything. There's vintage, there's mid-century modern, there's re-pops, but mostly it's vintage items, old watering cans and goodies."

With vintage, anything goes and whatever catches your eye, but the ladies say anything chippy and rusty is really popular. That's exactly what the customers seem to be looking for.

"For me, it's better off to come to something like this instead of going to an antique regular store or something," one shopper said.

The market will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. in Mesa.