Phoenix Family Dollar store robbery suspect sought

- Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Valley Family Dollar store.

Phoenix police say the robbery happened near 16th Street and McDowell on the morning of June 17 when the suspect walked up to the cashier's counter to pay for an item, but when the clerk went to put the money in the register, the suspect reached over the counter and stole the cash tray.

The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic man, who is about 20 years old, 5'11" and 200 pounds.

Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information, please call 480-WITNESS.