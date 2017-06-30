LIST: Phoenix metro area July 4th events and fireworks for 2017
Check out Independence Day celebrations in the Phoenix-metro area:
Tempe Town Lake Festival
July 4th, gates open at 5pm
Tempe Beach Park
80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tickets: $5
Event Hotline: 480-350-5189
tempe4th.com
Fabulous Phoenix 4th
July 4, 6pm - 10pm (fireworks at 9:30pm)
Steele Indian School Park
300 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Event Hotline: 602-534-3378 (FEST)
Free admission
www.phoenix.gov/parks/special-events/fabphx4
Peoria's All-American Festival
July 4, 5pm - 10pm
Peoria Sports Complex
16101 N. 83rd Ave.
Peoria, AZ 85382
623-773-8700
Tickets: $10
peoriasportscomplex.com/sportscontent.aspx?id=38680
Arizona Celebration of Freedom
July 4, 6pm - 10pm (fireworks at 9:30pm)
Mesa Amphitheatre/Mesa Convention Center complex
263 N. Center Street
Mesa, AZ
www.azcelebrationoffreedom.org
4th of Zoo-ly
July 4, 7pm - 10pm
Phoenix Zoo
455 N. Galvin Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tickets: $35 - $45, reservations are required
phoenixzoo.org/event-items/4th-zooly
Great American 4th
July 4, 6pm - 10pm (fireworks at 9pm)
Copper Sky Regional Park
44345 W. Martin Luther King Blvd.
Maricopa, AZ
www.maricopa-az.gov/web/gab
City of Surprise 4th of July celebration
Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers (Rookie League)
July 4, gates open at 4:30pm; game starts at 5:30pm; fireworks at 8:30pm
Surprise Recreation Campus
15930 N. Bullard Ave.
Surprise, AZ 85374
Free admission with a canned food donation
623-222-2000
www.surpriseaz.gov/specialevents
Chandler's 4th of July Fireworks Celebration
July 4, 5pm - 10:30pm (fireworks at 9pm)
Tumbleweed Park
2250 S. McQueen Road
Chandler, AZ
Event hotline: 480-782-2735
Free admission
Parking: $5
www.chandleraz.gov/4thofjuly
City of Tolleson 4th of July Celebration
July 4, 4pm - 9:30pm
Veterans Park
8601 W. Van Buren St.
Tolleson, AZ 85353
623-474-4992
az-tolleson4.civicplus.com/203/Events
Star Spangled 4th
July 4, 6pm - 10pm
Goodyear Ballpark
1933 S. Ballpark Way
Goodyear, AZ 85338
623-882-3120
Free parking & admission
www.goodyearbp.com/events/star-spangled-4th
Fourth at the Fountain
July 4, 6pm - 10pm (fireworks at 9pm)
Fountain Park
12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
480-816-5185
Free admission
www.experiencefountainhills.org/p/events/fourth-at-the-fountain
Celebrate America
July 4, 4pm - 10pm
Schnepf Farms
24810 S. Rittenhouse Road
Queen Creek, AZ
Admission: $20 per car, proceeds benefit Queen Creek Performing Arts Center
www.schnepffarms.com/event/4th-of-july
4th of July Fireworks Celebration
July 4, 6pm (fireworks at 8:30pm)
Apache Junction High School Track and Field
2525 S Ironwood Dr.
Apache Junction, AZ 85120
Event hotline: 480-983-2181
www.ajcity.net/700/4th-of-July
Old Fashioned Independence Day Celebration
July 4, 6pm - 9:30pm (fireworks at 9pm)
Youngker High School
3000 S. Apache Road
Buckeye, AZ
Free admission
www.buckeyeaz.gov/events
Casa Grande 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular
July 4, 7pm (fireworks at 9pm)
Paul Mason Sportsplex
2525 N. Pinal Ave.
Casa Grande, AZ
520-421-8677
www.casagrandeaz.gov/rec/recreation/special-events/community/4th-of-july
4th of July Freedom Fest
July 4, 3pm - 9pm (fireworks at 8:30pm)
Heritage Park
600 N. Main St.
Florence, AZ 85132
520-868-7589
Free admission
www.florenceaz.gov/event/4th-of-july-freedom-fest
Scottsdale's 4th of July Celebration
July 4, 3pm - 9:30pm
WestWorld
16601 N. Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Admission: $6 - $25
www.scottsdale4th.com
Westgate Fireworks Fest
July 3, 5pm - 9:30pm (fireworks at 9pm)
Westgate Entertainment District
Loop 101 & Glendale Ave.
Glendale, AZ
Free admission
westgatecitycenter.com/fourth
Anthem Independence Day Celebration
July 3, 6pm - 10pm (fireworks at 9:30pm)
Community Park
41703 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway
Anthem, AZ 85086
Free admission & parking
www.onlineatanthem.com/independence-day-celebration
The Wigwam's Red, White & BOOM!
July 3, 6:30pm - 8:30pm
Patriot Golf Course at the Wigwam Resort
300 East Wigwam Blvd.
Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
623-935-3811
Free admission
wigwamarizona.com
3rd of July Fireworks
July 3 (Starts at dark)
Harold's Cave Creek Corral
6895 E. Cave Creek Rd.
Cave Creek, AZ 85331
Free admission - open seating, first come, first served
480-488-1906
www.haroldscorral.com
Salute from the Shores of Lake Pleasant
July 3, 3pm - 11pm (fireworks at 9pm)
Pleasant Harbor
40202 N. 87th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85383
928-501-5270
Parking: $6 - 15 per vehicle
www.pleasantharbor.com
Light Up The Sky
July 3, 6:30pm (fireworks at 9:10pm)
Maryvale Baseball Park
3600 N. 51st Ave.
Phoenix, AZ
www.phoenix.gov/calendar/parks/1885
Red, White & Rawhide
July 1, 4pm
Rawhide Western Town
5700 W North Loop Rd.
Chandler, AZ 85226
480-502-5600
Tickets: $25, Parking: $10
www.rawhide.com
Desert Ridge Fireworks - Independence Day Celebration
July 1, 7:30pm - 10pm
Reach 11 Sports Complex
2425 E. Deer Valley Dr.
Phoenix, AZ 85050
desertridgelifestyles.com/independence-day-fireworks
The Fourth on the First at Frontiertown
July 1, 4pm
6245 E. Cave Creek Rd.
Cave Creek, AZ
cavecreeklive.com/cave-creek-arizona/events/cave-creek-featured-events