LIST: Phoenix metro area July 4th events and fireworks for 2017

Check out Independence Day celebrations in the Phoenix-metro area:

Tempe Town Lake Festival

July 4th, gates open at 5pm

Tempe Beach Park

80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.

Tempe, AZ 85281

Tickets: $5

Event Hotline: 480-350-5189

tempe4th.com

Fabulous Phoenix 4th

July 4, 6pm - 10pm (fireworks at 9:30pm)

Steele Indian School Park

300 E. Indian School Road

Phoenix, AZ 85012

Event Hotline: 602-534-3378 (FEST)​

Free admission

www.phoenix.gov/parks/special-events/fabphx4

Peoria's All-American Festival

July 4, 5pm - 10pm

Peoria Sports Complex

16101 N. 83rd Ave.

Peoria, AZ 85382

623-773-8700

Tickets: $10

peoriasportscomplex.com/sportscontent.aspx?id=38680

Arizona Celebration of Freedom

July 4, 6pm - 10pm (fireworks at 9:30pm)

Mesa Amphitheatre/Mesa Convention Center complex

263 N. Center Street

Mesa, AZ

www.azcelebrationoffreedom.org

4th of Zoo-ly

July 4, 7pm - 10pm

Phoenix Zoo

455 N. Galvin Parkway

Phoenix, AZ 85008

Tickets: $35 - $45, reservations are required

phoenixzoo.org/event-items/4th-zooly

Great American 4th

July 4, 6pm - 10pm (fireworks at 9pm)

Copper Sky Regional Park

44345 W. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Maricopa, AZ

www.maricopa-az.gov/web/gab

City of Surprise 4th of July celebration

Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers (Rookie League)

July 4, gates open at 4:30pm; game starts at 5:30pm; fireworks at 8:30pm

Surprise Recreation Campus

15930 N. Bullard Ave.

Surprise, AZ 85374

Free admission with a canned food donation

623-222-2000

www.surpriseaz.gov/specialevents

Chandler's 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

July 4, 5pm - 10:30pm (fireworks at 9pm)

Tumbleweed Park

2250 S. McQueen Road

Chandler, AZ

Event hotline: 480-782-2735

Free admission

Parking: $5

www.chandleraz.gov/4thofjuly

City of Tolleson 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 4pm - 9:30pm

Veterans Park

8601 W. Van Buren St.

Tolleson, AZ 85353

623-474-4992

az-tolleson4.civicplus.com/203/Events

Star Spangled 4th

July 4, 6pm - 10pm

Goodyear Ballpark

1933 S. Ballpark Way

Goodyear, AZ 85338

623-882-3120

Free parking & admission

www.goodyearbp.com/events/star-spangled-4th

Fourth at the Fountain

July 4, 6pm - 10pm (fireworks at 9pm)

Fountain Park

12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.

Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

480-816-5185

Free admission

www.experiencefountainhills.org/p/events/fourth-at-the-fountain

Celebrate America

July 4, 4pm - 10pm

Schnepf Farms

24810 S. Rittenhouse Road

Queen Creek, AZ

Admission: $20 per car, proceeds benefit Queen Creek Performing Arts Center

www.schnepffarms.com/event/4th-of-july

4th of July Fireworks Celebration

July 4, 6pm (fireworks at 8:30pm)

Apache Junction High School Track and Field

2525 S Ironwood Dr.

Apache Junction, AZ 85120

Event hotline: 480-983-2181

www.ajcity.net/700/4th-of-July

Old Fashioned Independence Day Celebration

July 4, 6pm - 9:30pm (fireworks at 9pm)

Youngker High School

3000 S. Apache Road

Buckeye, AZ

Free admission

www.buckeyeaz.gov/events

Casa Grande 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

July 4, 7pm (fireworks at 9pm)

Paul Mason Sportsplex

2525 N. Pinal Ave.

Casa Grande, AZ

520-421-8677

www.casagrandeaz.gov/rec/recreation/special-events/community/4th-of-july

4th of July Freedom Fest

July 4, 3pm - 9pm (fireworks at 8:30pm)

Heritage Park

600 N. Main St.

Florence, AZ 85132

520-868-7589

Free admission

www.florenceaz.gov/event/4th-of-july-freedom-fest

Scottsdale's 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 3pm - 9:30pm

WestWorld

16601 N. Pima Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Admission: $6 - $25

www.scottsdale4th.com

Westgate Fireworks Fest

July 3, 5pm - 9:30pm (fireworks at 9pm)

Westgate Entertainment District

Loop 101 & Glendale Ave.

Glendale, AZ

Free admission

westgatecitycenter.com/fourth

Anthem Independence Day Celebration

July 3, 6pm - 10pm (fireworks at 9:30pm)

Community Park

41703 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway

Anthem, AZ 85086

Free admission & parking

www.onlineatanthem.com/independence-day-celebration

The Wigwam's Red, White & BOOM!

July 3, 6:30pm - 8:30pm

Patriot Golf Course at the Wigwam Resort

300 East Wigwam Blvd.

Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

623-935-3811

Free admission

wigwamarizona.com

3rd of July Fireworks

July 3 (Starts at dark)

Harold's Cave Creek Corral

6895 E. Cave Creek Rd.

Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Free admission - open seating, first come, first served

480-488-1906

www.haroldscorral.com

Salute from the Shores of Lake Pleasant

July 3, 3pm - 11pm (fireworks at 9pm)

Pleasant Harbor

40202 N. 87th Ave

Peoria, AZ 85383

928-501-5270

Parking: $6 - 15 per vehicle

www.pleasantharbor.com

Light Up The Sky

July 3, 6:30pm (fireworks at 9:10pm)

Maryvale Baseball Park

3600 N. 51st Ave.

Phoenix, AZ

www.phoenix.gov/calendar/parks/1885

Red, White & Rawhide

July 1, 4pm

Rawhide Western Town

5700 W North Loop Rd.

Chandler, AZ 85226

480-502-5600

Tickets: $25, Parking: $10

www.rawhide.com

Desert Ridge Fireworks - Independence Day Celebration

July 1, 7:30pm - 10pm

Reach 11 Sports Complex

2425 E. Deer Valley Dr.

Phoenix, AZ 85050

desertridgelifestyles.com/independence-day-fireworks

The Fourth on the First at Frontiertown

July 1, 4pm

6245 E. Cave Creek Rd.

Cave Creek, AZ

cavecreeklive.com/cave-creek-arizona/events/cave-creek-featured-events