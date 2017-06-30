GOODWIN FIRE: Fire crews continue to make gains on the wildfire

On Friday, fire crews continue to make progress fighting the Goodwin Fire, which is burning 14 miles south of Prescott, in Yavapai County.

As of Friday, the fire is 43% contained, and has burned more than 25,000 acres. While Highway 69 has been reopened, evacuations are still in effect for the communities of:

Breezy Pine

Mountain Pine Acres

Mount Union

Pine Flat

Potato Patch

Upper Blue Hills

Walker

Crews hope to have the Goodwin Fire contained sometime on Tuesday In the meantime, Yavapai County supervisors going around neighborhoods in Mayer and Pine Flat Friday afternoon to assess the damage as helicopters reloaded slurry to continue battling the blaze.

Meanwhile, people in Mayer are working to get things back in order, after they were being let back in their homes. The town's Post Office has been closed since the evacuation order, with mail being taken to Camp Verde. The Post Office was open Friday, and many people were at the office, trying to get their mail.

People said waiting a few days for their mail is a small price to pay, compared to losing everything.