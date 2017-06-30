FALLEN HEROES: Fallen Yarnell Hill Fire crews still remembered, four years later

Friday marked the anniversary of the deadliest wildfire in Arizona history.

In 2013, 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hot Shots crew died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire.

At 4:42 p.m., the bells rang 19 times in Prescott, to remember the hot shot crew. Meanwhile, in Phoenix, one of the buggies used in the Yarnell Hill fire was brought to the Hall of Flame Museum near Van Buren and Priest. The buggies were sold by the City of Prescott, after the hot shot crew was disbanded. The buggie will be on display in Phoenix, until the City of Press finds a permanent location for it.

The second buggie will be displayed at a firefighting museum in Southern California.