Home invasion in Phoenix ends with death of one suspect

- A frightening home invasion reportedly took place in broad daylight in a West Phoenix neighborhood Friday, as two men with machetes barged into a home.

The residents, however, reportedly fought back with a gun, and the incident ended with one of the suspects dead.

The incident reportedly began at a home on 34th Avenue. Just before 3:00 p.m., detectives said two men banged on someone's door, and when the residents answered, the men, reportedly armed with machetes, tried to force their way in. One of the subjects hit one of the residents in the house with a machete.

Police said the other man in the home had a gun, and started shooting at the suspects. The suspects then reportedly took off in what neighbors described as a red SUV.

The suspects sped away from the scene down 34th Avenue, with their run ending at the corner of San Miguel, near the I-17 Access Road.

Carlos Flores and his young children live just feet away

"All the sudden, we just heard a car breaking real loud," said Flores. His young son thought he heard gunshots, and was reportedly scared. Carlos pulled his kids for safety, and said police cars came zooming down the street shortly after. That's when he learned the men who crashed were armed burglary suspects.

As for the other suspect, he is nowhere to be found as of Friday night. The identity of the suspect who died has not been released.