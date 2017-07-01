Goodwin Fire: The Latest

Firefighters are starting to gain the upper hand in the Goodwin Fire burning near Prescott.

The wildfire has burned more than 25,000 acres, and Saturday morning the fire is 44 percent contained. The fire has been burning for one week.

Evacuation orders have been lifted for Poland Junction east of Highway 69. Evacuation orders remain in effect for several other communities. Yavapai County supervisors have been going around neighborhoods in Mayer and Pine Flat on Friday to assess the damage as helicopters reloaded slurry to continue battling the blaze.

Meanwhile, people in Mayer are working to get things back in order, after they were being let back in their homes. The town's Post Office has been closed since the evacuation order, with mail being taken to Camp Verde. The Post Office was open Friday, and many people were at the office, trying to get their mail.

Fire crews are hoping to have the fire fully contained by the Fourth of July. Highway 69 has also reopened.