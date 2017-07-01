Woman found dead in apartment fire, residents jumped out of burning second story

- Update: Phoenix Fire Department are handing over the investigation to Phoenix Police. An adult female has been found dead in the apartment. Arson investigators are on scene.

Phoenix Fire Department and Tempe Fire Department responded to an apartment fire near 44th Place and Broadway.

Multiple people were trapped, and the 911 calls originated from inside the building, as well as people outside.

At least four people jumped out of the second story window.

The victims range from a 14-year-old female to a 47-year-old male.

The majority of the injuries were from the fall or smoke inhalation, but all injuries were minor. Phoenix Fire says a fifth person was transported with smoke inhalation.

The Captain and a firefighter from Tempe Fire were transported with second degree burns to the shoulders, hands, and neck. However, they are in stable condition.

The fire started on the first floor, however, there is no indication of the ignition source at this time.

Fire investigators are arriving on scene now and will conduct a full investigation.

