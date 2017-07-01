Phoenix Police: Tatted suspect steals cigarettes from gas station

- Phoenix Police are searching for a suspect who stole cigarettes from a Circle K on Tuesday April 11, 2017 at 1:20 a.m.

Police say the suspect retrieved a garbage bag and walked into the employee area behind the counter in the store, which is located on the corner of 21st Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The suspect then grabbed packs of cigarettes from the display and placed them in the garbage bag. He left the store without paying for them.

The man is described as a Hispanic male, about 20 to 25 years of age, 5 foot 5 inches to 5 foot 7 inches, and weighing approximately 150 to 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, a slight mustache and goatee, and has multiple tattoos, including on his face.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.