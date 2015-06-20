Remains found in Kingman ID'd as missing real estate agent

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) -- Authorities have positively identified human remains found last weekend near Kingman as those of a real estate agent missing since June 2015.



Kingman police said Thursday that the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office used dental charts for verification.



Authorities say 40-year-old Sidney Cranston Jr. was last seen on June 16, 2015 when he was showing property to an unknown client near the area of Interstate 40 and Stockton Hill Road.



The remains were found Saturday east of Kingman. The Medical Examiner's Office determined the death to be caused by a gun shot and ruled it a homicide.



Police say 61-year-old Alfredo Blanco was arrested Wednesday at a care facility in Youngtown on a first-degree murder warrant issued by the county Attorney's Office. They say Blanco will be soon be extradited to Mohave County. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.