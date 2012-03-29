STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Seen on TV | AM & PM

Posted:Mar 29 2012 05:19PM MST

Updated:Dec 22 2016 07:13AM MST

DECEMBER 22

www.azfamilyflorist.com
www.stvincentdepaul.net

Arizona Animal Welfare League
www.aawl.org

DECEMBER 21

Prime Rib Recipe
Pick Out the size Prime Rib you need, a good average is about 8 to 10 ounces per person.
After you’ve got the Prime you can prepare it two different ways.

Method one:
Cut holes in the Prime Rib about an inch apart, make sure and do the top and bottom of the Prime Rib.
Stuff the holes with fresh garlic and fresh rosemary. The next step is cooking the Prime Rib. The key is
to cook it at low temperature for as long as you can. For an oven at home, I would suggest 225 degrees
and cook it until the Prime Rib is 130 degrees in the center. This will give you Rare in the center and about
medium on the ends.

Method two:
Make rub with your favorite spices and just rub over the top of the Prime Rib. I suggest rosemary, thyme
granulated garlic, coarse black pepper, white pepper and kosher salt. Then just follow the steps above.

GoFundMe for Baudinet Quintuplets
https://www.gofundme.com/baudinet-quints?ssid=847188434&pos=1

Coronado Elementary School
4333 South De Anza Boulevard
Gilbert, AZ 85297

911toydrive.com

Sassy's Cafe and Bakery
http://www.sassyscafe.com/

The Nutcracker
http://balletaz.org/performance/the-nutcracker-2016/

DECEMBER 20

ScottKeo.com
MissKrystle.com

DECEMBER 19

Help MyKenzie Grace and the Carros
www.gofundme.com/help-mykenzie-grace-and-the-carros

The Armory Incubator
Arizona Center
455 N. 3rd St.
Phoenix, AZ
ArmoryUP.org

Maricopa County's "Clean Air Make More" campaign
Download free apps: cleanairmakemore.com/tools-downloads/app

Phoenix Children's Urgent Care Centers
http://www.phoenixchildrens.org/urgent-care

Hubbard's Sports Camp at Thunderbird Academy
7410 E. Sutton Dr.
Scottsdale, AZ
www.hubbardsports.com

OdySea Aquarium
9500 E. Via de Ventura Suite A-100
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
https://www.odyseaaquarium.com/

Rustler's Rooste
https://rustlersrooste.com/

DECEMBER 18

Makenna's Coats for a Cause

Harold Studio Workshops
https://haroldstudio.com/

 

DECEMBER 16

Post Offices open on Sunday, December 18:

Mesa Main Post Office 135 N Center St. 85201
Scottsdale Air Park Station 8175 E. Evans Rd. 85260
Scottsdale Kachina Station 7339 E. Williams Dr. 85255
Glendale Arrowhead Station 19801 N. 59th Ave. 85308
Phoenix Main Post Office 4949 E. Van Buren St 85008
Phoenix Ahwatukee Station 11010 S. 51st St. 85044
Phoenix Washington Station 8155 N. Black Canyon Hwy. 85021
Phoenix Boulder Hills Station 2550 E. Rose Garden Ln. 85050
Phoenix Daisy Mtn. Station 44047 N. 43rd Ave. 85087
Phoenix Northeast Station 5021 N. 20th St. 85016

 

Free Shipping Day
www.freeshippingday.com

Hand Cut Burgers and Chophouse
www.handcutchophouse.com

DECEMBER 15

Red Plate Amps
http://www.redplateamps.com/

Arizona Animal Welfare League
www.aawl.org

Almond Tree
5410 E. High Street Suite 107
www.almondtreeweddings.com

DECEMBER 14

Jobot Coffee & Diner - facebook.com/jobotcoffee

JaKelle's Christmas Box
www.mesaunitedway.org/helenshope/jakelles-christmas-box

HALO Animal Rescue's sweater & blanket drive
Through Dec. 23
HALO Pet Adoption Center
9617 N. Metro Pkwy East
Phoenix, AZ 85051
www.halorescue.org

Char Broil Smoker
http://amzn.to/2gPvFBv

Collar Perfect
http://amzn.to/2gq0zzz

Custom Tobacco Cigars
www.customtobacco.com

Quick Draw Tape Measure
http://amzn.to/2eeOLzB

The Styled Man Box
http://thestyledmanbox.com

2016 FOX Holiday Gift Guide
www.fox4news.com/giftguide

Centennial Elementary School
3507 S. Ranch House Parkway
Gilbert, AZ

Phoenix Zoo
www.phoenixzoo.org

DECEMBER 13

Tattoos for Joshwww.gofundme.com/g8-joshs-medical-fund

Cuisinart recalls 8 million food processors for laceration hazard
DETAILS: www.cpsc.gov/node/31612

Ryberg Family GoFundMe
https://www.gofundme.com/Ryberg-Family

Even Stevens
evenstevens.com

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
623-935-WILD (9453)
www.WildlifeWorld.com

St. Vincent de Paul
www.stvincentdepaul.net

Grubstak
http://grubstak.com/

DECEMBER 12

ADOT begins installation of state’s first Safety Corridors
Sign installation locations: azdot.gov
 
Prescott Valley Pot-bellied Pig Adoptions
Circle L Ranch Animal Rescue & Sanctuary
Fee: $100
(928) 273-7005

Japanese Taiko Drumming classes
www.taikoaz.com
www.facebook.com/taikoaz
www.morgantaiko.com

Shannon Campbell
shannoncampbellstylist.com

OdySea Aquarium
9500 E. Via de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
480-291-8000

DECEMBER 11

Arizona Horseshoe & Cornhole Beanbag Leagues
http://azhsl.com/

GoFundMe campaign for Motorcycle Crash victim
 

DECEMBER 9

Holiday Blood Donations - bloodhero.com

New Times Best Of: Holiday Attraction
Luminarias at Desert Botanical Garden
1201 N. Galvin Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85008
dbg.org

Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy - Dentists & volunteers deliver $2M in free care
Dec. 9 - 10
Arizona State Fairgrounds
1826 W McDowell Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85007
602-567-3617
azmom.org

Pinal County Animal Care and Control's "Paw it Forward"
Adoptions are $25.00 for already altered dogs and cats
$75.00 for unaltered dogs
$35.00 for unaltered cats
www.pinalcountyaz.gov/animalcontrol

Carefree Christmas Festival
Dec. 9 - 11
Carefree Desert Gardens & Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion
100 Easy Street
Carefree, AZ
carefreechristmasfestival.com

Santa Claus is coming to Park West
Dec. 9, 5:30pm - 8:30pm
9744 W. Northern Ave.
Peoria, AZ 85345
Donations benefit Ryan House
www.shopparkwest.com

Taste of the Town: Hand Cut Burgers & Chophouse
7135 E. Camelback Rd., #154
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-494-2008
www.handcutchophouse.com

Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center
6038 E. Hidden Valley Drive
Cave Creek, AZ
480-488-1145
www.foothillsfoodbank.com

Phoenix Festival of the Arts
Dec. 9 - 11
Margaret T. Hance Park
1202 N. 3rd Street
Phoenix AZ 85004
www.phoenixfestivalofthearts.org

Bob Saget at Stand Up Live
Dec. 9, 7:30pm & 10pm
Dec. 10, 7:00pm & 9:30pm
CityScape
50 W. Jefferson St.
Phoenix, AZ 85003
480-719-6100
www.standuplive.com

 

DECEMBER 8

NCAA Men's Final Four Volunteer Registration
phoenixfinalfour.com/volunteer

Santa's Special Stop and the Tempe Marketplace
tempemarketplace.com/holiday

DECEMBER 7

Oakland Warehouse fire relief
Organizer: Oakland Athletics baseball team
www.youcaring.com/oaklandfirevictimsfrom130531staveinoakland-706680

Chaparral Elementary School
3380 E. Frye Road
Gilbert, AZ 85295

AZ Ice Gilbert
www.azicegilbert.com/holidayshow
480-503-7080 x305

DECEMBER 6

Fundraiser for Kristian Bell's family
Dec. 10, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
2 Knuckle Sports
16630 W. Greenway Rd., #314
Surprise, AZ 85388
More information: facebook.com/events/343484686015327

Santa Claus' North Pole home is now on Zillow
www.zillow.com/santas-house

Sherry Somes' power wheelchair fund
www.gofundme.com/power-wheelchair-fund

Ward Tsingine Funeral Fund
www.gofundme.com/ward-tsingine-funeral-fund

North Pole Experience
www.NorthPoleExperience.com

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
623-935-WILD (9453)
www.WildlifeWorld.com

Phoenix Girl's Chorus
www.girlschorus.org

Hand Cut Burgers and Chophouse
www.handcutchophouse

DECEMBER 5

"Lungs in a box" Organ Care System - www.transmedics.com

Norton Thoracic Institute
St. Joseph's Hospital
124 W. Thomas Rd., #105
Phoenix, AZ 85013

GoFundMe: Middle Eastern Bakery and Deli
https://www.gofundme.com/middleeasternbakery

Tempe Community Action Agency
Amazon Holiday Toy Shopping List
https://www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/1EJ54T3053W35/ref=cm_sw_su_w

Safe Sleep
http://www.aasmnet.org/Resources/pdf/Pediatricsleepdurationconsensus.pdf

12k's of Christmas and Santa's Pet Village
Saturday December 10
8 a.m. to noon
Gilbert Freestone District Park
1045 E. Juniper Road,
Gilbert, AZ 85233
www.12kchristmas.com
480-609-3978

DECEMBER 2

Ford Recall Information
https://owner.ford.com/tools/account/maintenance/recalls.html

Fairmont Scottsdale's Christmas at the Princess
www.scottsdaleprincess.com

Worth Takeaway
http://www.worthtakeaway.com/
https://www.yelp.com/biz/worth-takeaway-mesa

DECEMBER 1

FBI Jobs
https://www.fbijobs.gov/

Coolio at Friday Night Funk at Crescent Ballroom
https://www.facebook.com/events/370921729911798/

Cover The Crescent: David Bowie at Crescent Ballroom
https://www.facebook.com/events/924843147615236/

Christmas Idea House
ChristmasIdeaHouse.org

W. Steven Martin 911 Toy Drive
911toydrive.com

Board and Brush Creative
www.boardandbrush.com/gilbert

NOVEMBER 30

Packages for Troops GoFundMe
https://www.gofundme.com/packages-for-troops?ssid=823559710&pos=1

GoFundMe account for Xavier Hernandez
https://www.gofundme.com/xavier-hernandez

VIZIO SMARTCAST E-SERIES TV

FRESHeBAR
http://amzn.to/2f1RFwD

HP Sprocket Photo Printer
http://amzn.to/2eoTrWB

Lamp champ
http://amzn.to/2f7gKpQ

Snakeable USB Cable
http://amzn.to/2eSi6Rw

OdySea Aquarium
9500  E. Via de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
www.odyseaaquarium.com
480-291-8000

Citizen Public House
7111 E. Fifth Ave., Suite E
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-398-4208 
http://www.citizenpublichouse.com/

NOVEMBER 29

JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa
www.jwdesertridge.com

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
623-935-WILD (9453)
www.WildlifeWorld.com

NOVEMBER 28

Scott's Marketplace - www.scottsmarketplace.com

Cuddlecot System - www.gofundme.com/mammacitas-cuddlecot-donation

OdySea Aquarium
9500  E. Via de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
www.odyseaaquarium.com
480-291-8000

Sheraton Grand Phoenix
sheraton.com

Amazon
Amazon.com

NOVEMBER 25

Fundraiser for Phoenix firefighter Chris Fitzmaurice
https://www.gofundme.com/chrisfitzmaurice

Fundraiser for Fatal Head-On Collision Victim
https://www.gofundme.com/mother-of-two-gone-to-soon

Arizona Christmas tree cutting permits
www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/219775731-story

Boyce Thompson Arboretum State Park
37615 Highway 60
Superior, AZ 85273
520-689-2811
cals.arizona.edu/bta
wildlifeviewingareas.com/wv-app/ParkDetail.aspx?ParkID=102

Scottsdazzle Tree Lighting Ceremony
Nov. 25, 5:30pm - 7:00pm
Soleri Plaza, Scottsdale Waterfront
www.scottsdazzle.com

The Arizona Commission for the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing
2016 Top 15 Noisiest Toys List: hmapr.com/client-news/16787
www.acdhh.org

Merry Main Street
Through Jan. 1
West Main & South Center Streets
Mesa, AZ
www.merrymainst.com

Arizona Biltmore Resort
2400 East Missouri Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
602-955-6600
waldorfastoria.com

Fiesta Dog Shows
Nov. 25 - 27, 8am - 6pm
Rawhide Wildhorse Pass
I-10 & Wildhorse Pass Blvd.
Chandler, AZ
Free admission, $5 parking fee
www.fiestadogshows.com

NOVEMBER 24

Holiday Food Drive Benefiting St. Vincent de Paul
Donate at Albertsons, Safeway stores
Details: www.fox10phoenix.com/holidayfooddrive

Best Black Friday deals ranked by retailers
wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-items-for-black-friday/16901

Salvation Army Thanksgiving Dinner
Nov. 24, 11am - 12:45pm
Phoenix Convention Center
100 N. Third St. (South Building)
Phoenix, AZ
www.salvationarmyphoenix.org

St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving Dinner
Nov. 24
For Phoenix, El Mirage & Mesa times, addresses:
 
Arizona Mastiff Rescue
 
LifeTime Fitness' Turkey Day 5K/10K 
Nov. 24
205 S. 17th Ave. 
Phoenix, AZ 85007
 
McDonald's Free Breakfast
Nov. 24, service begins at 7:00am
6005 S. Central Ave.
Phoenix 85042
 
Arizona International Auto Show
Through Nov. 27
Phoenix Convention Center
100 North Third Street 
Phoenix, AZ 85004
 
High Altitude Personal Training
4605 E Cactus Rd, Ste. 2A02
Phoenix, AZ 85032
480-798-5558
 
 

NOVEMBER 23

GoFundMe for Cutberto Gastelum
https://www.gofundme.com/cutberto-gastelum

Moon Mountain Elementary School
13425 N. 19th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85029

Kate Ryan Design
http://www.kateryandesign.com/
https://www.facebook.com/kateryandesign

CitySkate
www.cityskatephx.com

Chorizo Salad and Garlic Vinaigrette Recipe

Chorizo Salad with Organic greens
and Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette
Yield: Four Salads
Ingredients:
1 tbs. Olive oil
12 oz. of Chorizo Sausage
8 oz. of Spring Mix or Organic Greens
3 Roma or Plum Tomatoes: quartered
Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano or Asiago Cheese
Chopped Cilantro for garnish
Method:
Heat olive oil in a sauté or frying pan and cook chorizo 5 to 6 minutes until fully cooked. Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon to a plate lined with paper towels.
Place the Salad greens in a large bowl add ¼ cup of the Vinaigrette, Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat greens. Place the tomatoes in a bowl, add a few tablespoons of the dressing, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat.
Divide the Greens among four salad size plates, Arrange three slices of the tomatoes and the chorizo around the edge of the plate.  Garnish with Shaved cheese and chopped cilantro and drizzle with the remaining dressing.


Roasted garlic dressing - Yield: 1 cup
Ingredients:
8 cloves of garlic peeled
3 tablespoon of red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon of chopped red onion
1 tablespoon of honey
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
½ cup olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:
Combine the roasted garlic, vinegar, onion, honey, lime juice and salt and pepper in a bowl or blender and mix until smooth. While blender is running or while you are whisking the dressing, add the olive oil in a lite drizzle, slowly until it is emulsified. The dressing can be made a day in advance.

Roasted Garlic
Pre-heat the oven to 300 degrees, separate the cloves from the head of the garlic but do not peel. Drizzle the cloves with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Wrap the garlic in aluminum foil and place on a baking sheet. Roast for 45 minutes to one hour until very soft. Squeeze the garlic from the skins. Discard the skins. You can keep roasted garlic stored in the refrigerator for five days.

NOVEMBER 22

TSA Prohibited items - www.tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips

Hailey Lyon - Supplies for the homeless
https://www.gofundme.com/supplies-for-the-homeless

Christ Church School
www.ccsaz.org

PCH Festival of Trees
http://phoenixchildrensfoundation.org/event/signature/festival-trees/

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
623-935-WILD (9453)
www.WildlifeWorld.com

Flywheel
480-999-1041
www.flywheelsports.com

NOVEMBER 21

First Things First Foundation - kurtwarner.org

Mortimer Farms' Turkeys
12907 E. State Route 169
Dewey, AZ 86327
928-830-1116

Name the Pandas
http://www.zooatlanta.org/home/panda_cam/100_day_naming

PCH Festival of Trees
http://phoenixchildrensfoundation.org/event/signature/festival-trees

St. Mary's Food Bank
www.FirstFoodBank.org

Piefection
6731 East Brown Road #104
Mesa, AZ 85205
480-218-7437
www.piefectionaz.com

OdySea Aquarium
9500  E. Via de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85256     
www.odyseaaquarium.com
480-291-8000

NOVEMBER 20

Ironman Closures

Mission Possible Cookies

NOVEMBER 18

The Spa at the Victory Club
http://spaatvictoryclub.com/

High Intensity Interval Training
http://verrado.com/victory-residents/feel-country-heat-live/

The Giving Tree
http://verrado.com/residents/my-community/the-giving-tree/

White Tank Mountain Conservancy
http://www.wtmconservancy.org/

Anderson Institute of Music and Performing Arts
http://www.performingartsusa.com/

Tempo Urban Bistro
http://www.tempourbanbistro.com/

Ciao Grazie Pizzeria Winebar
http://ciaograzie.us/

Good Guys 19th Southwest Nationals
https://www.good-guys.com-swn-2016

Dayspring United Methodist Church
www.dayspringpreschool.com/boutique

Duncan Family Farms
18969 W. McDowell Rd.
Buckeye, AZ 85396
623-853-9880
duncanfamilyfarms.com

NOVEMBER 17

Suzy Foundation
www.suzyfoundation.com

St. Mary's Food Bank
www.FirstFoodBank.org

Sweet Salvage Christmas Sale
sweetsalvage.net

Body Vision
http://www.bodyvision.com/#home

NOVEMBER 16

Dangerous Toys List
http://toysafety.org/

Debunking Men's Health Myths

Take the quiz for yourself
http://www.webmd.com/men/rm-quiz-manly-myths

Donate to Steve's No-Shave November Campaign
https://no-shave.org/member/Savemesteve

Eagle College Prep South Mountain
2450 w. South Mountain Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85041
http://eagleprep.org/eagle-college-prep

Chorizo and Ciabatta Stuffing
Ingredients
4 quarts 1 inch by 1 inch cubed ciabatta
2 cups large diced Spanish onion
2 cups large diced carrots
2 cups large diced celery
1 cup rough chopped galic
4 links hard cured Spanish chorizo thin sliced into rings
¼ cup fresh thyme leaves
4 leaves fresh sage
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
3 cups turkey gravy or 2 cups chicken stock

Method:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Toss the ciabatta in olive oil, salt and pepper and spread evenly on a baking sheet. Toast the ciabatta in the oven until lightly golden brown (3-min).
In a large saute pan on high heat, saute the onion, carrots, celery, garlic and fresh herbs in olive oil for 3 - 5 min. Remove from heat and place in a large mixing bowl, add the toasted ciabatta, chorizo and gravy. Mix together and place in a baking dish or casserole dish, cover with foil and bake at 375 for 30 minutes, uncover and bake for another 15 minutes or until a toasted golden brown crust is achieved.

NOVEMBER 15

Rosseau Farming Company
http://www.RousseauFarming.com/

Sky Harbor International Airport
https://skyharbor.com

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
623-935-WILD (9453)
www.WildlifeWorld.com

ICM
icmaz.org

Coup Des Tartes
1725 E Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ
602-212-1082

NOVEMBER 14

JDRF and Type 1 diabetes information: www.jdrf.org
CDC basics about Type 1 and 2 diabetes: www.cdc.gov/diabetes/basics/diabetes.html

OdySea Aquarium
9500  E. Via de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85256     
www.odyseaaquarium.com
480-291-8000

Coup Des Tartes
1725 E Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ
602-212-1082

NOVEMBER 13

Operation Toy Box
Online toy drive/registry now open
www.scott-foundation.org/operation-toy-box-1.html

NOVEMBER 12

Arizona Heroes to Hometowns
https://azheroestohometowns.org

NOVEMBER 11

East Valley Veteran's Parade
www.evvp.org

7th Annual Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off
Chandlermuseum.org
Facebook.com/chandlermuseumaz
Facebook.com/chandler-chuck-wagon-cook-off
Pinterest.com/chandlermuseum

Best Cowboy Boots
Cowtown Boots Tempe
1001 N. Scottsdale Rd.
Tempe, 85281
480-968-4748
cowtownboots.com

NOVEMBER 10

Show Low Card Player Statue GoFundMe Page
https://www.gofundme.com/we-show-low-card-player-statue

Funeral Arrangements For Fallen office Darrin Reed
Monday, 1:00 p.m.November 14
Viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Owens Livingston Mortuary.

NOVEMBER 9

Candlelight Vigil honoring Officer Darrin Reed
Nov. 9, 6pm
Downtown Festival Marketplace
1034 E. Deuce of Clubs
Show Low, AZ

Hartford Sylvia Encinas Elementary School
700 N. Hartford
Chandler, AZ 85249

Ford Driving Skills for Life
www.DrivingSkillsForLife.com

Farm & Craft
www.ILoveFarmAndCraft.com

Dog Agility World Championships
www.cynosport.com  

NOVEMBER 7

Brave Wilderness

http://www.coyotepeterson.com/coyotepeterson.com/Coyote_Peterson.html

https://www.youtube.com/user/BreakingTrail

Presenting the Bad Hombre and the Nasty Woman: Cocktails to Get You Through Election Night
www.motherjones.com/politics/2016/11/Trump-Clinton-2016-election-night-drinking-cocktails-hombre

Parisi Speed School Phoenix
425 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Phoenix, AZ 85024
623-780-2285
www.rushsportsperformance.com
https://www.facebook.com/RushSportsPerformance/

vomFASS Scottsdale
Scottsdale Waterfront
7135 E Camelback Rd., Suite 145
Scottsdale, AZ  85251
480-699-1099
www.scottsdale.vomfassusa.com

Sprinkles
4501 N. Scottsdale Road
www.sprinkles.com
480-970-4321

Phoenix Zoo
www.phoenixzoo.org

Farm & Craft
www.ILoveFarmAndCraft.com

Actresses America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn to Campaign for Hillary Clinton in Phoenix
Vota Arizona!  LATINO GOTV BREAKFAST
8:30 a.m., Monday, November 7, 2016
2910 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ

Vota Arizona!  ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY GOTV RALLY
10:00 a.m., Monday, November 7, 2016
Arizona State University
Barrett Lawn 798 E. Apache Blvd.
Tempe, AZ 85281

Vota Arizona!  PHOENIX COLLEGE GOTV RALLY
12:00 p.m., Monday, November 7, 2016
Phoenix Community College, Sophomore Square
1202 W. Thomas Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Vota Arizona!  GOTV ORGANIZING EVENT
1:30 p.m., Monday, November 7, 2016
6729 N. 57th Dr.
Glendale, AZ 85301

NOVEMBER 4

Nearly 3 million Samsung top-load washing machines recalled
Following reports of injuries, including a broken jaw -- due to "excessive vibration"
www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Samsung-Recalls-Top-Load-Washing-Machines

Zumba with Bridget Diem
www.bridgetdiem.zumba.com

Town of Queen Creek
http://www.queencreek.org/

Queen Creek ABC 123 Preschool
http://www.queencreek.org/departments/parks-recreation/recreation-programs-/recreation-classes/meet-the-instructors/abc-123-preschool

Fit 4 Mom Stroller Strides
Queencreek.fit4mom.com

Bouncy Bouncy Inflatables
480-406-0637
http://www.bouncybouncyinflatables.com/

Schnepf Farms
http://www.schnepffarms.com/

Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre
20464 E. Riggs Road
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
480-358-3710
http://www.queencreek.org/departments/horseshoe-park-equestrian-centre

Mountainside Fitness Queen Creek
21102 S. Ellsworth Loop Road
Queen Creek, AZ
www.MountainsideFitness.com

Gangplank
22246 S. Ellsworth Rd.
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
http://gangplankhq.com/

New Times Best Country Bar
San Tan Flat
6185 W. Hunt Highway
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
480-882-2995
santanflat.com

Rhema Soul
www.rhemasoulcuisine.com

Bounce Boot Camp
www.bouncebootcamp.com
facebook.com/BounceBootCampEastValley

Sossaman Farms
22200 S Sossaman Rd.
Queen Creek, AZ
https://www.facebook.com/sossamanfarms

Bacon, Blues and Brews Festival
Saturday noon to 8 p.m. at Queen Creek Founder’s Park
baconbluesandbrewsaz.com

The Bistro Queen Creek
22721 S. Ellsworth Rd
Queen Creek, AZ
480-987-6874
https://www.facebook.com/thebistroqc

Queen Creek Performing Arts Center
http://qcpac.com/
480-987-SHOW (7469)

Queen Creek Olive Mill
25062 S. Meridian Rd.
Queen Creek, AZ
https://www.queencreekolivemill.com/
https://www.facebook.com/queencreekolivemill

East Valley Mom's Blog
Costco Mom Hour
http://eastvalley.citymomsblog.com/costco-mom-hour/

Donald J. Trump Jr. rally in Gilbert
Gilbert Water Tower
45 W. Page Ave.
Gilbert, AZ 85296

NOVEMBER 3

Rugged Maniac
www.facebook.com/RuggedManiac
www.twitter.com/RuggedManiac

Corner Stone Mall
930 E. University Dr.
Tempe, AZ 85281
www.tempeimprov.com
480-921-9877

Gagnon Family Adoption
http://www.ransomforisrael.com/

Information about voting
https://www.azsos.gov/elections/voting-election

NOVEMBER 2

Sunnyslope Elementary School
235 E. Mountain View Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Gas Buddy
www.gasbuddy.com

Jamie's Wine Bar at Wrigley Mansion
2501 E. Telawa Trail
Phoenix, AZ 85016
WrigleyMansion.com

Scottsdale Quarter
scottsdalequarter.com

NOVEMBER 1

Vice Presidential candidate Mike Pence rally
Nov. 2, 10 a.m.
Mesa Convention Center
263 N Center St.
Mesa, AZ 85201
Tickets: www.donaldjtrump.com/schedule

Vice Presidential candidate Tim Kaine rally
Nov. 3, 2 p.m.
Maryvale Community Center
4420 N. 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85031
RSVP: www.hillaryclinton.com/events

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
623-935-WILD (9453)
www.WildlifeWorld.com

Jamie's Wine Bar at Wrigley Mansion
2501 E. Telawa Trail
Phoenix, AZ 85016
WrigleyMansion.com

OCTOBER 31

Colorado lawmakers: Arizona anti-pot ads are inaccurate
Read more about the claims, Pro and Anti-Prop 205 responses
http://fox10phoenix.com/politics/214748587-story

OdySea Aquarium
9500 Via de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
www.odyseaaquarium.com

OCTOBER 28

Fireman Billy Scott's Music Fund
https://www.gofundme.com/fireman-billy-scotts-music-fund-2weu7d2w?ssid=785929699&pos=1

Chandler High School
www.mychandlerschools.org/chs

Acroyoga
http://acrobody.com/

OCTOBER 27

Colorblind Glasses
http://www.vino.vi/

Traveling Tiny House Tour
For dates and times, go to www.travelingtinyhouse.com

Sedona Texting Number
1-800-288-7336
OR www.visitsedona.com

Traveling Tiny House Tour
www.travelingtinyhouse.com

Kid's Closet Connection
www.kidscloset.biz/scottsdale

Scorpius Dance Theatre
www.scorpiusdance.com

Cave Creek Wicked
www.cavecreekwicked.com
602-400-3330

OCTOBER 26

Phoenix Zoo
www.phoenixzoo.org

Anasazi Elementary School
12121 N. 124th St.
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Chicagoland Hotdogs & More
1152 N. Power Rd.
Mesa, AZ
480-981-3647
http://www.chicagolandhotdogs.com/

The Urban Farm
Urbanfarm.org

Phoenix Suns
suns.com

City of Peoria
www.peoriaaz.gov/specialevents
623-773-7137

Aunt Chilada's Squaw Peak
https://www.auntchiladas.com/

Mindy's GoFundMe
https://www.gofundme.com/midys-medical-recovery-and-medical-2w5y59z9

OCTOBER 25

Poll: Clinton, Trump neck and neck; McCain on track for re-election
http://monmouth.edu/polling-institute/reports/MonmouthPoll_AZ_102516

Ben's Bells Project - bensbells.org

Gearhead Auto Center
https://www.gofundme.com/mechanics-making-a-difference-2vdpdek4

Party Princess 4 a Day
www.partyprincess4adayaz.com

The Spotted Owl
http://www.spottedowlpottery.com/

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
623-935-WILD (9453)
www.WildlifeWorld.com

Shutterfly
www.shutterflyinc.com

Southwest Truck Driver School
2323 S. 51st Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85043
www.swtdt.com

Feed My Starving Children
fmscMarketPlace.org

The Sparkle Bar
4200 N. Marshall Way # 7
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-941-3438
http://thesparklebar.com/

Phoenix Suns
suns.com

OCTOBER 24

Obamacare Q&A -- what options do consumers have?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jz82G_5c2O8

Check your early ballot status: http://bit.ly/azvotecheck

Chicago Hamburger Company offers free sliders if the Cubs win the World Series
3749 E. Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 955-4137
chicagohamburger.com

Want to move to Canada? Valley real estate agent says he can help
Sacha Blanchet
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
602-882-4921
lovedesertliving.com

Kristi Yamaguchi
www.kristiyamaguchi.com

Rejuvena Health and Aesthetics
480-551-9000
WeRejuvenate.com

OdySea Aquarium
9500 Via de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
www.odyseaaquarium.com

Easley's Fun Shop
easleys.com

OCTOBER 21

Shred-a-thon Event
Nov. 5, 8am - 2pm
Comerica Theatre
400 West Washington St.
Phoenix, AZ 85003
www.comerica.com/shreddayphoenix

DCs Smokin BBQ fundraiser to replace stolen equipment
www.gofundme.com/dcssmokinbbq

Higley High School
4068 E. Pecos Rd.
Gilbert, AZ

Mountain Pointe High School
4201 E. Knox Rd.
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Wrestling Federation Academy
http://arizonawrestlingfederation.com/cgi/wp/

OCTOBER 20

Fundraiser for Yohana Giorgis
www.gofundme.com/2w7ju3ne

USPA Skydiving Championships
Through Oct. 29th
SkyDive Arizona
Eloy, AZ
www.skydiveaz.com

Pet Acupuncture
VCA Apache Junction Animal Hospital
Eva DeCozio, DVM, Medical Director
17 North Mountain Road
Apache Junction, AZ 85120
480-984-2114
www.vcahospitals.com

Fear Farm
2209 N. 99th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ

Scottsdale Beer Company
Bark and Brew
8608 E. Shea Blvd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Saturday, October 22 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Waggin' Wheels, Adoptable Pets, Petique retail, Pet-friendly

Archery Range Complex at Glendale Heroes Park
www.glendaleaz.com/parksandrecreation/archeryrange.cfm

Feed My Starving Children MarketPlace
fmscMarketPlace.org

OCTOBER 19

"Masquerades" featuring "The Return of Dracula"
Produced by Center Dance Ensemble
Oct. 20 - 23
Herberger Theater Center
222 E. Monroe
Phoenix, AZ 85004
www.herbergertheater.org/calendar/masquerades

Chandler Traditional Academy
2600 W. Knox Road
Chandler, AZ 85224

Old Sol Lumber
www.oldsollumber.com

Taste of Cave Creek
www.tasteofcavecreek.com
www.cavecreek.org

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
623-935-WILD (9453)
www.WildlifeWorld.com

Chelsea Clinton at ASU
RSVP: https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/jtjfzqhxnhrtwkej

Michelle Obama in Phoenix
RSVP: https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/7h5exdac3r6ay2b3

 

OCTOBER 18

Pot for Pets
CBD Unlimited's Phyto-Bites
480-999-0097
www.cbdunlimited.com

Bruce Arians Meet & Greet Hat Auction
http://arians.cbuauctions.com/product/arians-vip

Barry Bostwick
http://www.mesaartscenter.com/index.php/shows/performing-live/40th-anniversary-of-the-rocky-horror-picture-show-with-barry-bostwick

Free the Kids
Pwoje Espwa
https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E232974&id=15

True Garden Urban Farm
www.truegarden.com
480-305-8985

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
623-935-WILD (9453)
www.WildlifeWorld.com

OCTOBER 17

Arizona Cardinals
www.azcardinals.com

Fun Costumes
http://www.facebook.com/pages/Fun-Costumes/191646510890496
http://azcostumeshop.com/

Old Sol Lumber
www.oldsollumber.com

www.rafterhouse.com

Chicano Park Contreras Family Fund
https://www.gofundme.com/chicano-park-contreras-family-fund-2umbpgk

Support for Audrey & Ariah's Family
https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-expenses-for-audrey-ariah-2upd6yc

OCTOBER 16

Cruz Elias and AnnaMarie Contreras Fundrasier
www.gofundme.com

OCTOBER 14

Pioneer Harvest Fest
www.pioneeraz.org

Dolphinaris
dolphinarisaz.com

Vintage and Vino
9 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Friday
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday
9 a.m.- 10 a.m. in early entry and general admission begins at 10 a.m.
www.vintageandvinoaz.com

OCTOBER 13

Feed My Starving Children
fmsc.org

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park
RaceWildHorse.com

OCTOBER 12

TASER
17800 N. 85th St.
Scottsdale, AZ 85255

New River Elementary School
48827 N. Black Canyon Highway
New River, AZ

9Round Scottsdale
www.9round.com

Running of the Bulls - Arizona
www.azbulls.com

Ncounter
310 S Mill Ave.
Tempe, AZ 85281
480-968-9288
Ncounter.com

Phoenix Children's Hospital
www.phoenixchildrens.org

Arizona Nov. 8 General Election In-person Voting Locations
http://recorder.maricopa.gov/elections/evlocations.aspx

OCTOBER 11

Arizona General Election
Early voting begins Oct. 12th
www.arizona.vote

Sea Life Arizona
https://www2.visitsealife.com/arizona

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Arizona
5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Suite 135
Tempe, AZ 85282

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
623-935-WILD (9453)
www.WildlifeWorld.com

Wright in the Garden
10880 N. 32nd St., Suite 27
Phoenix, AZ 85028
www.wrightinthegarden.com

The Don Tialavea Foundation
https://thedontialaveafoundation.com

Running of the Bulls
www.azbulls.com

OCTOBER 10

Nestle Drumstick ice cream recall:
http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls/ucm524634.htm#recall-photos

Arizona Voter registration information:
http://www.azsos.gov/elections/voting-election/contact-information-county-election-officials

MacDonald's Ranch
26540 N. Scottsdale Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
www.macdonaldsranch.com

Toys“R”Us seeking holiday job applicants
www.toysrusinc.com/holidayjobs

Craig Anthony - craiganthonylive.com

OdySea Aquarium
9500 East Vía de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
www.odyseaaquarium.com

OCTOBER 9

Alex Estrada's GoFundMe page for Great American Band at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
https://www.gofundme.com/2reqt3w?ssid=761376931&pos=5

Voting registration information
http://www.azsos.gov/elections/voting-election/register-vote-or-update-your-current-voter-information
 

OCTOBER 7

American Red Cross
redcrossblood.org
1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

VNSA Book Sale
http://vnsabooksale.org

Arizona State Fair
Oct. 7th - 30th
Open Wednesday - Sunday
www.azstatefair.com

AAA Travel
1-888-870-9408

Monster Jam
http://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/glendale-az-0

Pinners Conference
http://www.pinnersconference.com/

Oktoberfest Baehr Challenge
http://baehrchallenge.org/oktoberfest/

OCTOBER 6

Arizona State Fair
https://azstatefair.com/
Buy tickets: https://azstatefair.com/tickets

Dolphinaris Arizona
dolphinaris-arizona.com
www.facebook.com/dolphinarisarizona

Dolphin Free AZ
dolphinfreeaz.com
www.facebook.com/DolphinFreeAZ

Bury Alfonso Santillan in Arlington
https://www.gofundme.com/sgtsantillan

Phoenix Children's Hospital - Artwork
www.pchkidsart.org

Recipe: Crock pot ramen noodles
http://www.fox10phoenix.com/good-day/morning-show/209978325-story

Phoenix Children's Hospital
http://www.phoenixchildrens.org

Schnepf Farms
22601 W. Cloud Road
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
www.schnepffarms.com

Shannon Campbell
shannoncampbellstylist.com

Noodle Bar
Orpheum Lofts, 114 W Adams St #103
Phoenix, AZ 85003
480-454-7905
Mon-Thurs: 11am-10pm | Sat-Sun 11am-3am
Follow and Engage: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

OCTOBER 5

The Muffin Girl
456 W. Main St. Suite F
Mesa, Arizona 85201
www.themuffingirl.com
480-217-6861

Free the Kids
Pwoje Espwa
https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E232974&id=15

Mike Oblinski
http://www.mikeolbinski.com/shop/

Joe's Farm Grill
www.joesfarmgrill.com

Quality Scapes
qualityscapes@yahoo.com
602-619-4988

Tuft & Needle
WWW.TUFTANDNEEDLE.COM
(888) 774-2080

OCTOBER 4

60K self-insured in Maricopa County lose coverage, left with 1 healthcare provider
www.centene.com/states/arizona
www.azblue.com/individualsandfamilies

Southwest Airlines specialshttp://travel.southwest.com/specialoffers/airOffers.html

Hope for Haiti - https://www.gofundme.com/2sqass78

Tolmachoff Farms
5726 N. 75th Ave.
Glendale, AZ  85303
www.tolmachoff-farms.com
602-999-3276

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
623-935-WILD (9453)
www.WildlifeWorld.com

Goodwill
www.goodwillaz.org

OCTOBER 3

Medical bills for Shiloh Inostroza's 2nd degree burns
https://www.gofundme.com/2sc6e3w

reKindle Project
rekindle.org
facebook.com/reKindleProject

Easley's Costume and Fun Shop
easleys.com

Arizona Highways
www.arizonahighways.com

OdySea Aquarium
9500 E. Via de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ

Samaritan's Purse Project Operation Christmas Child
www.samaritanspurse.org

OCTOBER 2

SECRETARY OF STATE TOWN HALL BALLOT MEETINGS
http://www.azsos.gov/events

Thor donations for surgery
http://animalsbenefitclub.com
 

 

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories