Seen on TV | AM & PM

DECEMBER 22
www.azfamilyflorist.com
www.stvincentdepaul.net
Arizona Animal Welfare League
www.aawl.org
DECEMBER 21
Prime Rib Recipe
Pick Out the size Prime Rib you need, a good average is about 8 to 10 ounces per person.
After you’ve got the Prime you can prepare it two different ways.
Method one:
Cut holes in the Prime Rib about an inch apart, make sure and do the top and bottom of the Prime Rib.
Stuff the holes with fresh garlic and fresh rosemary. The next step is cooking the Prime Rib. The key is
to cook it at low temperature for as long as you can. For an oven at home, I would suggest 225 degrees
and cook it until the Prime Rib is 130 degrees in the center. This will give you Rare in the center and about
medium on the ends.
Method two:
Make rub with your favorite spices and just rub over the top of the Prime Rib. I suggest rosemary, thyme
granulated garlic, coarse black pepper, white pepper and kosher salt. Then just follow the steps above.
GoFundMe for Baudinet Quintuplets
https://www.gofundme.com/baudinet-quints?ssid=847188434&pos=1
Coronado Elementary School
4333 South De Anza Boulevard
Gilbert, AZ 85297
Sassy's Cafe and Bakery
http://www.sassyscafe.com/
The Nutcracker
http://balletaz.org/performance/the-nutcracker-2016/
DECEMBER 20
DECEMBER 19
Help MyKenzie Grace and the Carros
www.gofundme.com/help-mykenzie-grace-and-the-carros
The Armory Incubator
Arizona Center
455 N. 3rd St.
Phoenix, AZ
ArmoryUP.org
Maricopa County's "Clean Air Make More" campaign
Download free apps: cleanairmakemore.com/tools-downloads/app
Phoenix Children's Urgent Care Centers
http://www.phoenixchildrens.org/urgent-care
Hubbard's Sports Camp at Thunderbird Academy
7410 E. Sutton Dr.
Scottsdale, AZ
www.hubbardsports.com
OdySea Aquarium
9500 E. Via de Ventura Suite A-100
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
https://www.odyseaaquarium.com/
Rustler's Rooste
https://rustlersrooste.com/
DECEMBER 18
Harold Studio Workshops
https://haroldstudio.com/
DECEMBER 16
Post Offices open on Sunday, December 18:
|Mesa Main Post Office
|135 N Center St.
|85201
|Scottsdale Air Park Station
|8175 E. Evans Rd.
|85260
|Scottsdale Kachina Station
|7339 E. Williams Dr.
|85255
|Glendale Arrowhead Station
|19801 N. 59th Ave.
|85308
|Phoenix Main Post Office
|4949 E. Van Buren St
|85008
|Phoenix Ahwatukee Station
|11010 S. 51st St.
|85044
|Phoenix Washington Station
|8155 N. Black Canyon Hwy.
|85021
|Phoenix Boulder Hills Station
|2550 E. Rose Garden Ln.
|85050
|Phoenix Daisy Mtn. Station
|44047 N. 43rd Ave.
|85087
|Phoenix Northeast Station
|5021 N. 20th St.
|85016
Free Shipping Day
www.freeshippingday.com
Hand Cut Burgers and Chophouse
www.handcutchophouse.com
DECEMBER 15
Red Plate Amps
http://www.redplateamps.com/
Arizona Animal Welfare League
www.aawl.org
Almond Tree
5410 E. High Street Suite 107
www.almondtreeweddings.com
DECEMBER 14
Jobot Coffee & Diner - facebook.com/jobotcoffee
JaKelle's Christmas Box
www.mesaunitedway.org/helenshope/jakelles-christmas-box
HALO Animal Rescue's sweater & blanket drive
Through Dec. 23
HALO Pet Adoption Center
9617 N. Metro Pkwy East
Phoenix, AZ 85051
www.halorescue.org
Char Broil Smoker
http://amzn.to/2gPvFBv
Collar Perfect
http://amzn.to/2gq0zzz
Custom Tobacco Cigars
www.customtobacco.com
Quick Draw Tape Measure
http://amzn.to/2eeOLzB
The Styled Man Box
http://thestyledmanbox.com
2016 FOX Holiday Gift Guide
www.fox4news.com/giftguide
Centennial Elementary School
3507 S. Ranch House Parkway
Gilbert, AZ
Phoenix Zoo
www.phoenixzoo.org
DECEMBER 13
Tattoos for Josh - www.gofundme.com/g8-joshs-medical-fund
Cuisinart recalls 8 million food processors for laceration hazard
DETAILS: www.cpsc.gov/node/31612
Ryberg Family GoFundMe
https://www.gofundme.com/Ryberg-Family
Even Stevens
evenstevens.com
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
623-935-WILD (9453)
www.WildlifeWorld.com
St. Vincent de Paul
www.stvincentdepaul.net
Grubstak
http://grubstak.com/
DECEMBER 12
Sign installation locations: azdot.gov
Circle L Ranch Animal Rescue & Sanctuary
Japanese Taiko Drumming classes
www.taikoaz.com
www.facebook.com/taikoaz
www.morgantaiko.com
Shannon Campbell
shannoncampbellstylist.com
OdySea Aquarium
9500 E. Via de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
480-291-8000
DECEMBER 11
Arizona Horseshoe & Cornhole Beanbag Leagues
http://azhsl.com/
GoFundMe campaign for Motorcycle Crash victim
DECEMBER 9
Holiday Blood Donations - bloodhero.com
New Times Best Of: Holiday Attraction
Luminarias at Desert Botanical Garden
1201 N. Galvin Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85008
dbg.org
Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy - Dentists & volunteers deliver $2M in free care
Dec. 9 - 10
Arizona State Fairgrounds
1826 W McDowell Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85007
602-567-3617
azmom.org
Pinal County Animal Care and Control's "Paw it Forward"
Adoptions are $25.00 for already altered dogs and cats
$75.00 for unaltered dogs
$35.00 for unaltered cats
www.pinalcountyaz.gov/animalcontrol
Carefree Christmas Festival
Dec. 9 - 11
Carefree Desert Gardens & Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion
100 Easy Street
Carefree, AZ
carefreechristmasfestival.com
Santa Claus is coming to Park West
Dec. 9, 5:30pm - 8:30pm
9744 W. Northern Ave.
Peoria, AZ 85345
Donations benefit Ryan House
www.shopparkwest.com
Taste of the Town: Hand Cut Burgers & Chophouse
7135 E. Camelback Rd., #154
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-494-2008
www.handcutchophouse.com
Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center
6038 E. Hidden Valley Drive
Cave Creek, AZ
480-488-1145
www.foothillsfoodbank.com
Phoenix Festival of the Arts
Dec. 9 - 11
Margaret T. Hance Park
1202 N. 3rd Street
Phoenix AZ 85004
www.phoenixfestivalofthearts.org
Bob Saget at Stand Up Live
Dec. 9, 7:30pm & 10pm
Dec. 10, 7:00pm & 9:30pm
CityScape
50 W. Jefferson St.
Phoenix, AZ 85003
480-719-6100
www.standuplive.com
DECEMBER 8
NCAA Men's Final Four Volunteer Registration
phoenixfinalfour.com/volunteer
Santa's Special Stop and the Tempe Marketplace
tempemarketplace.com/holiday
DECEMBER 7
Oakland Warehouse fire relief
Organizer: Oakland Athletics baseball team
www.youcaring.com/oaklandfirevictimsfrom130531staveinoakland-706680
Chaparral Elementary School
3380 E. Frye Road
Gilbert, AZ 85295
AZ Ice Gilbert
www.azicegilbert.com/holidayshow
480-503-7080 x305
DECEMBER 6
Fundraiser for Kristian Bell's family
Dec. 10, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
2 Knuckle Sports
16630 W. Greenway Rd., #314
Surprise, AZ 85388
More information: facebook.com/events/343484686015327
Santa Claus' North Pole home is now on Zillow
www.zillow.com/santas-house
Sherry Somes' power wheelchair fund
www.gofundme.com/power-wheelchair-fund
Ward Tsingine Funeral Fund
www.gofundme.com/ward-tsingine-funeral-fund
North Pole Experience
www.NorthPoleExperience.com
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
623-935-WILD (9453)
www.WildlifeWorld.com
Phoenix Girl's Chorus
www.girlschorus.org
Hand Cut Burgers and Chophouse
www.handcutchophouse
DECEMBER 5
"Lungs in a box" Organ Care System - www.transmedics.com
www.dignityhealth.org/stjosephs/services/lung-disease
GoFundMe: Middle Eastern Bakery and Deli
https://www.gofundme.com/middleeasternbakery
Tempe Community Action Agency
Amazon Holiday Toy Shopping List
https://www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/1EJ54T3053W35/ref=cm_sw_su_w
Safe Sleep
http://www.aasmnet.org/Resources/pdf/Pediatricsleepdurationconsensus.pdf
12k's of Christmas and Santa's Pet Village
Saturday December 10
8 a.m. to noon
Gilbert Freestone District Park
1045 E. Juniper Road,
Gilbert, AZ 85233
www.12kchristmas.com
480-609-3978
DECEMBER 2
Ford Recall Information
https://owner.ford.com/tools/account/maintenance/recalls.html
Fairmont Scottsdale's Christmas at the Princess
www.scottsdaleprincess.com
Worth Takeaway
http://www.worthtakeaway.com/
https://www.yelp.com/biz/worth-takeaway-mesa
DECEMBER 1
FBI Jobs
https://www.fbijobs.gov/
Coolio at Friday Night Funk at Crescent Ballroom
https://www.facebook.com/events/370921729911798/
Cover The Crescent: David Bowie at Crescent Ballroom
https://www.facebook.com/events/924843147615236/
Christmas Idea House
ChristmasIdeaHouse.org
W. Steven Martin 911 Toy Drive
911toydrive.com
Board and Brush Creative
www.boardandbrush.com/gilbert
NOVEMBER 30
Packages for Troops GoFundMe
https://www.gofundme.com/packages-for-troops?ssid=823559710&pos=1
GoFundMe account for Xavier Hernandez
https://www.gofundme.com/xavier-hernandez
FRESHeBAR
http://amzn.to/2f1RFwD
HP Sprocket Photo Printer
http://amzn.to/2eoTrWB
Lamp champ
http://amzn.to/2f7gKpQ
Snakeable USB Cable
http://amzn.to/2eSi6Rw
OdySea Aquarium
9500 E. Via de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
www.odyseaaquarium.com
480-291-8000
Citizen Public House
7111 E. Fifth Ave., Suite E
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-398-4208
http://www.citizenpublichouse.com/
NOVEMBER 29
JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa
www.jwdesertridge.com
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
623-935-WILD (9453)
www.WildlifeWorld.com
NOVEMBER 28
Scott's Marketplace - www.scottsmarketplace.com
Cuddlecot System - www.gofundme.com/mammacitas-cuddlecot-donation
OdySea Aquarium
9500 E. Via de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
www.odyseaaquarium.com
480-291-8000
Sheraton Grand Phoenix
sheraton.com
Amazon
Amazon.com
NOVEMBER 25
Fundraiser for Phoenix firefighter Chris Fitzmaurice
https://www.gofundme.com/chrisfitzmaurice
Fundraiser for Fatal Head-On Collision Victim
https://www.gofundme.com/mother-of-two-gone-to-soon
Arizona Christmas tree cutting permits
www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/219775731-story
Boyce Thompson Arboretum State Park
37615 Highway 60
Superior, AZ 85273
520-689-2811
cals.arizona.edu/bta
wildlifeviewingareas.com/wv-app/ParkDetail.aspx?ParkID=102
Scottsdazzle Tree Lighting Ceremony
Nov. 25, 5:30pm - 7:00pm
Soleri Plaza, Scottsdale Waterfront
www.scottsdazzle.com
The Arizona Commission for the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing
2016 Top 15 Noisiest Toys List: hmapr.com/client-news/16787
www.acdhh.org
Merry Main Street
Through Jan. 1
West Main & South Center Streets
Mesa, AZ
www.merrymainst.com
Arizona Biltmore Resort
2400 East Missouri Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
602-955-6600
waldorfastoria.com
Fiesta Dog Shows
Nov. 25 - 27, 8am - 6pm
Rawhide Wildhorse Pass
I-10 & Wildhorse Pass Blvd.
Chandler, AZ
Free admission, $5 parking fee
www.fiestadogshows.com
NOVEMBER 24
Holiday Food Drive Benefiting St. Vincent de Paul
Donate at Albertsons, Safeway stores
Details: www.fox10phoenix.com/holidayfooddrive
Best Black Friday deals ranked by retailers
wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-items-for-black-friday/16901
Salvation Army Thanksgiving Dinner
Nov. 24, 11am - 12:45pm
Phoenix Convention Center
100 N. Third St. (South Building)
Phoenix, AZ
www.salvationarmyphoenix.org
NOVEMBER 23
GoFundMe for Cutberto Gastelum
https://www.gofundme.com/cutberto-gastelum
Moon Mountain Elementary School
13425 N. 19th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Kate Ryan Design
http://www.kateryandesign.com/
https://www.facebook.com/kateryandesign
CitySkate
www.cityskatephx.com
Chorizo Salad and Garlic Vinaigrette Recipe
Chorizo Salad with Organic greens
and Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette
Yield: Four Salads
Ingredients:
1 tbs. Olive oil
12 oz. of Chorizo Sausage
8 oz. of Spring Mix or Organic Greens
3 Roma or Plum Tomatoes: quartered
Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano or Asiago Cheese
Chopped Cilantro for garnish
Method:
Heat olive oil in a sauté or frying pan and cook chorizo 5 to 6 minutes until fully cooked. Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon to a plate lined with paper towels.
Place the Salad greens in a large bowl add ¼ cup of the Vinaigrette, Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat greens. Place the tomatoes in a bowl, add a few tablespoons of the dressing, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat.
Divide the Greens among four salad size plates, Arrange three slices of the tomatoes and the chorizo around the edge of the plate. Garnish with Shaved cheese and chopped cilantro and drizzle with the remaining dressing.
Roasted garlic dressing - Yield: 1 cup
Ingredients:
8 cloves of garlic peeled
3 tablespoon of red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon of chopped red onion
1 tablespoon of honey
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
½ cup olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
Combine the roasted garlic, vinegar, onion, honey, lime juice and salt and pepper in a bowl or blender and mix until smooth. While blender is running or while you are whisking the dressing, add the olive oil in a lite drizzle, slowly until it is emulsified. The dressing can be made a day in advance.
Roasted Garlic
Pre-heat the oven to 300 degrees, separate the cloves from the head of the garlic but do not peel. Drizzle the cloves with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Wrap the garlic in aluminum foil and place on a baking sheet. Roast for 45 minutes to one hour until very soft. Squeeze the garlic from the skins. Discard the skins. You can keep roasted garlic stored in the refrigerator for five days.
NOVEMBER 22
TSA Prohibited items - www.tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips
Hailey Lyon - Supplies for the homeless
https://www.gofundme.com/supplies-for-the-homeless
Christ Church School
www.ccsaz.org
PCH Festival of Trees
http://phoenixchildrensfoundation.org/event/signature/festival-trees/
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
623-935-WILD (9453)
www.WildlifeWorld.com
Flywheel
480-999-1041
www.flywheelsports.com
NOVEMBER 21
First Things First Foundation - kurtwarner.org
Name the Pandas
http://www.zooatlanta.org/home/panda_cam/100_day_naming
PCH Festival of Trees
http://phoenixchildrensfoundation.org/event/signature/festival-trees
St. Mary's Food Bank
www.FirstFoodBank.org
Piefection
6731 East Brown Road #104
Mesa, AZ 85205
480-218-7437
www.piefectionaz.com
OdySea Aquarium
9500 E. Via de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
www.odyseaaquarium.com
480-291-8000
NOVEMBER 20
NOVEMBER 18
The Spa at the Victory Club
http://spaatvictoryclub.com/
High Intensity Interval Training
http://verrado.com/victory-residents/feel-country-heat-live/
The Giving Tree
http://verrado.com/residents/my-community/the-giving-tree/
White Tank Mountain Conservancy
http://www.wtmconservancy.org/
Anderson Institute of Music and Performing Arts
http://www.performingartsusa.com/
Tempo Urban Bistro
http://www.tempourbanbistro.com/
Ciao Grazie Pizzeria Winebar
http://ciaograzie.us/
Good Guys 19th Southwest Nationals
https://www.good-guys.com-swn-2016
Dayspring United Methodist Church
www.dayspringpreschool.com/boutique
Duncan Family Farms
18969 W. McDowell Rd.
Buckeye, AZ 85396
623-853-9880
duncanfamilyfarms.com
NOVEMBER 17
Suzy Foundation
www.suzyfoundation.com
St. Mary's Food Bank
www.FirstFoodBank.org
Sweet Salvage Christmas Sale
sweetsalvage.net
Body Vision
http://www.bodyvision.com/#home
NOVEMBER 16
Dangerous Toys List
http://toysafety.org/
Debunking Men's Health Myths
Take the quiz for yourself
http://www.webmd.com/men/rm-quiz-manly-myths
Donate to Steve's No-Shave November Campaign
https://no-shave.org/member/Savemesteve
Eagle College Prep South Mountain
2450 w. South Mountain Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85041
http://eagleprep.org/eagle-college-prep
Chorizo and Ciabatta Stuffing
Ingredients
4 quarts 1 inch by 1 inch cubed ciabatta
2 cups large diced Spanish onion
2 cups large diced carrots
2 cups large diced celery
1 cup rough chopped galic
4 links hard cured Spanish chorizo thin sliced into rings
¼ cup fresh thyme leaves
4 leaves fresh sage
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
3 cups turkey gravy or 2 cups chicken stock
Method:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Toss the ciabatta in olive oil, salt and pepper and spread evenly on a baking sheet. Toast the ciabatta in the oven until lightly golden brown (3-min).
In a large saute pan on high heat, saute the onion, carrots, celery, garlic and fresh herbs in olive oil for 3 - 5 min. Remove from heat and place in a large mixing bowl, add the toasted ciabatta, chorizo and gravy. Mix together and place in a baking dish or casserole dish, cover with foil and bake at 375 for 30 minutes, uncover and bake for another 15 minutes or until a toasted golden brown crust is achieved.
NOVEMBER 15
Rosseau Farming Company
http://www.RousseauFarming.com/
Sky Harbor International Airport
https://skyharbor.com
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
623-935-WILD (9453)
www.WildlifeWorld.com
ICM
icmaz.org
Coup Des Tartes
1725 E Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ
602-212-1082
NOVEMBER 14
JDRF and Type 1 diabetes information: www.jdrf.org
CDC basics about Type 1 and 2 diabetes: www.cdc.gov/diabetes/basics/diabetes.html
OdySea Aquarium
9500 E. Via de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
www.odyseaaquarium.com
480-291-8000
Coup Des Tartes
1725 E Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ
602-212-1082
NOVEMBER 13
Operation Toy Box
Online toy drive/registry now open
www.scott-foundation.org/operation-toy-box-1.html
NOVEMBER 12
Arizona Heroes to Hometowns
https://azheroestohometowns.org
NOVEMBER 11
East Valley Veteran's Parade
www.evvp.org
7th Annual Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off
Chandlermuseum.org
Facebook.com/chandlermuseumaz
Facebook.com/chandler-chuck-wagon-cook-off
Pinterest.com/chandlermuseum
Best Cowboy Boots
Cowtown Boots Tempe
1001 N. Scottsdale Rd.
Tempe, 85281
480-968-4748
cowtownboots.com
NOVEMBER 10
Show Low Card Player Statue GoFundMe Page
https://www.gofundme.com/we-show-low-card-player-statue
Funeral Arrangements For Fallen office Darrin Reed
Monday, 1:00 p.m., November 14
Viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Owens Livingston Mortuary.
NOVEMBER 9
Candlelight Vigil honoring Officer Darrin Reed
Nov. 9, 6pm
Downtown Festival Marketplace
1034 E. Deuce of Clubs
Show Low, AZ
Hartford Sylvia Encinas Elementary School
700 N. Hartford
Chandler, AZ 85249
Ford Driving Skills for Life
www.DrivingSkillsForLife.com
Farm & Craft
www.ILoveFarmAndCraft.com
Dog Agility World Championships
www.cynosport.com
NOVEMBER 7
Brave Wilderness
http://www.coyotepeterson.com/coyotepeterson.com/Coyote_Peterson.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/BreakingTrail
Presenting the Bad Hombre and the Nasty Woman: Cocktails to Get You Through Election Night
www.motherjones.com/politics/2016/11/Trump-Clinton-2016-election-night-drinking-cocktails-hombre
Parisi Speed School Phoenix
425 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Phoenix, AZ 85024
623-780-2285
www.rushsportsperformance.com
https://www.facebook.com/RushSportsPerformance/
vomFASS Scottsdale
Scottsdale Waterfront
7135 E Camelback Rd., Suite 145
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-699-1099
www.scottsdale.vomfassusa.com
Sprinkles
4501 N. Scottsdale Road
www.sprinkles.com
480-970-4321
Phoenix Zoo
www.phoenixzoo.org
Farm & Craft
www.ILoveFarmAndCraft.com
Actresses America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn to Campaign for Hillary Clinton in Phoenix
Vota Arizona! LATINO GOTV BREAKFAST
8:30 a.m., Monday, November 7, 2016
2910 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ
Vota Arizona! ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY GOTV RALLY
10:00 a.m., Monday, November 7, 2016
Arizona State University
Barrett Lawn 798 E. Apache Blvd.
Tempe, AZ 85281
Vota Arizona! PHOENIX COLLEGE GOTV RALLY
12:00 p.m., Monday, November 7, 2016
Phoenix Community College, Sophomore Square
1202 W. Thomas Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Vota Arizona! GOTV ORGANIZING EVENT
1:30 p.m., Monday, November 7, 2016
6729 N. 57th Dr.
Glendale, AZ 85301
NOVEMBER 4
Nearly 3 million Samsung top-load washing machines recalled
Following reports of injuries, including a broken jaw -- due to "excessive vibration"
www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Samsung-Recalls-Top-Load-Washing-Machines
Zumba with Bridget Diem
www.bridgetdiem.zumba.com
Town of Queen Creek
http://www.queencreek.org/
Queen Creek ABC 123 Preschool
http://www.queencreek.org/departments/parks-recreation/recreation-programs-/recreation-classes/meet-the-instructors/abc-123-preschool
Fit 4 Mom Stroller Strides
Queencreek.fit4mom.com
Bouncy Bouncy Inflatables
480-406-0637
http://www.bouncybouncyinflatables.com/
Schnepf Farms
http://www.schnepffarms.com/
Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre
20464 E. Riggs Road
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
480-358-3710
http://www.queencreek.org/departments/horseshoe-park-equestrian-centre
Mountainside Fitness Queen Creek
21102 S. Ellsworth Loop Road
Queen Creek, AZ
www.MountainsideFitness.com
Gangplank
22246 S. Ellsworth Rd.
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
http://gangplankhq.com/
New Times Best Country Bar
San Tan Flat
6185 W. Hunt Highway
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
480-882-2995
santanflat.com
Rhema Soul
www.rhemasoulcuisine.com
Bounce Boot Camp
www.bouncebootcamp.com
facebook.com/BounceBootCampEastValley
Sossaman Farms
22200 S Sossaman Rd.
Queen Creek, AZ
https://www.facebook.com/sossamanfarms
Bacon, Blues and Brews Festival
Saturday noon to 8 p.m. at Queen Creek Founder’s Park
baconbluesandbrewsaz.com
The Bistro Queen Creek
22721 S. Ellsworth Rd
Queen Creek, AZ
480-987-6874
https://www.facebook.com/thebistroqc
Queen Creek Performing Arts Center
http://qcpac.com/
480-987-SHOW (7469)
Queen Creek Olive Mill
25062 S. Meridian Rd.
Queen Creek, AZ
https://www.queencreekolivemill.com/
https://www.facebook.com/queencreekolivemill
East Valley Mom's Blog
Costco Mom Hour
http://eastvalley.citymomsblog.com/costco-mom-hour/
Donald J. Trump Jr. rally in Gilbert
Gilbert Water Tower
45 W. Page Ave.
Gilbert, AZ 85296
NOVEMBER 3
Rugged Maniac
www.facebook.com/RuggedManiac
www.twitter.com/RuggedManiac
Corner Stone Mall
930 E. University Dr.
Tempe, AZ 85281
www.tempeimprov.com
480-921-9877
Gagnon Family Adoption
http://www.ransomforisrael.com/
Information about voting
https://www.azsos.gov/elections/voting-election
NOVEMBER 2
Sunnyslope Elementary School
235 E. Mountain View Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Gas Buddy
www.gasbuddy.com
Jamie's Wine Bar at Wrigley Mansion
2501 E. Telawa Trail
Phoenix, AZ 85016
WrigleyMansion.com
Scottsdale Quarter
scottsdalequarter.com
NOVEMBER 1
Vice Presidential candidate Mike Pence rally
Nov. 2, 10 a.m.
Mesa Convention Center
263 N Center St.
Mesa, AZ 85201
Tickets: www.donaldjtrump.com/schedule
Vice Presidential candidate Tim Kaine rally
Nov. 3, 2 p.m.
Maryvale Community Center
4420 N. 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85031
RSVP: www.hillaryclinton.com/events
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
623-935-WILD (9453)
www.WildlifeWorld.com
Jamie's Wine Bar at Wrigley Mansion
2501 E. Telawa Trail
Phoenix, AZ 85016
WrigleyMansion.com
OCTOBER 31
Colorado lawmakers: Arizona anti-pot ads are inaccurate
Read more about the claims, Pro and Anti-Prop 205 responses
http://fox10phoenix.com/politics/214748587-story
OdySea Aquarium
9500 Via de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
www.odyseaaquarium.com
OCTOBER 28
Fireman Billy Scott's Music Fund
https://www.gofundme.com/fireman-billy-scotts-music-fund-2weu7d2w?ssid=785929699&pos=1
Chandler High School
www.mychandlerschools.org/chs
Acroyoga
http://acrobody.com/
OCTOBER 27
Colorblind Glasses
http://www.vino.vi/
For dates and times, go to www.travelingtinyhouse.com
Sedona Texting Number
1-800-288-7336
OR www.visitsedona.com
Traveling Tiny House Tour
www.travelingtinyhouse.com
Kid's Closet Connection
www.kidscloset.biz/scottsdale
Scorpius Dance Theatre
www.scorpiusdance.com
Cave Creek Wicked
www.cavecreekwicked.com
602-400-3330
OCTOBER 26
Phoenix Zoo
www.phoenixzoo.org
Anasazi Elementary School
12121 N. 124th St.
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Chicagoland Hotdogs & More
1152 N. Power Rd.
Mesa, AZ
480-981-3647
http://www.chicagolandhotdogs.com/
The Urban Farm
Urbanfarm.org
Phoenix Suns
suns.com
City of Peoria
www.peoriaaz.gov/specialevents
623-773-7137
Aunt Chilada's Squaw Peak
https://www.auntchiladas.com/
Mindy's GoFundMe
https://www.gofundme.com/midys-medical-recovery-and-medical-2w5y59z9
OCTOBER 25
Poll: Clinton, Trump neck and neck; McCain on track for re-election
http://monmouth.edu/polling-institute/reports/MonmouthPoll_AZ_102516
Ben's Bells Project - bensbells.org
Gearhead Auto Center
https://www.gofundme.com/mechanics-making-a-difference-2vdpdek4
Party Princess 4 a Day
www.partyprincess4adayaz.com
The Spotted Owl
http://www.spottedowlpottery.com/
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
623-935-WILD (9453)
www.WildlifeWorld.com
Shutterfly
www.shutterflyinc.com
Southwest Truck Driver School
2323 S. 51st Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85043
www.swtdt.com
Feed My Starving Children
fmscMarketPlace.org
The Sparkle Bar
4200 N. Marshall Way # 7
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-941-3438
http://thesparklebar.com/
Phoenix Suns
suns.com
OCTOBER 24
Obamacare Q&A -- what options do consumers have?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jz82G_5c2O8
Check your early ballot status: http://bit.ly/azvotecheck
Chicago Hamburger Company offers free sliders if the Cubs win the World Series
3749 E. Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 955-4137
chicagohamburger.com
Want to move to Canada? Valley real estate agent says he can help
Sacha Blanchet
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
602-882-4921
lovedesertliving.com
Kristi Yamaguchi
www.kristiyamaguchi.com
Rejuvena Health and Aesthetics
480-551-9000
WeRejuvenate.com
OdySea Aquarium
9500 Via de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
www.odyseaaquarium.com
Easley's Fun Shop
easleys.com
OCTOBER 21
Shred-a-thon Event
Nov. 5, 8am - 2pm
Comerica Theatre
400 West Washington St.
Phoenix, AZ 85003
www.comerica.com/shreddayphoenix
DCs Smokin BBQ fundraiser to replace stolen equipment
www.gofundme.com/dcssmokinbbq
Higley High School
4068 E. Pecos Rd.
Gilbert, AZ
Mountain Pointe High School
4201 E. Knox Rd.
Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Wrestling Federation Academy
http://arizonawrestlingfederation.com/cgi/wp/
OCTOBER 20
Fundraiser for Yohana Giorgis
www.gofundme.com/2w7ju3ne
USPA Skydiving Championships
Through Oct. 29th
SkyDive Arizona
Eloy, AZ
www.skydiveaz.com
Pet Acupuncture
VCA Apache Junction Animal Hospital
Eva DeCozio, DVM, Medical Director
17 North Mountain Road
Apache Junction, AZ 85120
480-984-2114
www.vcahospitals.com
Fear Farm
2209 N. 99th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Beer Company
Bark and Brew
8608 E. Shea Blvd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Saturday, October 22 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Waggin' Wheels, Adoptable Pets, Petique retail, Pet-friendly
Archery Range Complex at Glendale Heroes Park
www.glendaleaz.com/parksandrecreation/archeryrange.cfm
Feed My Starving Children MarketPlace
fmscMarketPlace.org
OCTOBER 19
"Masquerades" featuring "The Return of Dracula"
Produced by Center Dance Ensemble
Oct. 20 - 23
Herberger Theater Center
222 E. Monroe
Phoenix, AZ 85004
www.herbergertheater.org/calendar/masquerades
Chandler Traditional Academy
2600 W. Knox Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
Old Sol Lumber
www.oldsollumber.com
Taste of Cave Creek
www.tasteofcavecreek.com
www.cavecreek.org
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
623-935-WILD (9453)
www.WildlifeWorld.com
Chelsea Clinton at ASU
RSVP: https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/jtjfzqhxnhrtwkej
Michelle Obama in Phoenix
RSVP: https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/7h5exdac3r6ay2b3
OCTOBER 18
Pot for Pets
CBD Unlimited's Phyto-Bites
480-999-0097
www.cbdunlimited.com
Bruce Arians Meet & Greet Hat Auction
http://arians.cbuauctions.com/product/arians-vip
Barry Bostwick
http://www.mesaartscenter.com/index.php/shows/performing-live/40th-anniversary-of-the-rocky-horror-picture-show-with-barry-bostwick
Free the Kids
Pwoje Espwa
https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E232974&id=15
True Garden Urban Farm
www.truegarden.com
480-305-8985
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
623-935-WILD (9453)
www.WildlifeWorld.com
OCTOBER 17
Arizona Cardinals
www.azcardinals.com
Fun Costumes
http://www.facebook.com/pages/Fun-Costumes/191646510890496
http://azcostumeshop.com/
Old Sol Lumber
www.oldsollumber.com
Chicano Park Contreras Family Fund
https://www.gofundme.com/chicano-park-contreras-family-fund-2umbpgk
Support for Audrey & Ariah's Family
https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-expenses-for-audrey-ariah-2upd6yc
OCTOBER 16
Cruz Elias and AnnaMarie Contreras Fundrasier
www.gofundme.com
OCTOBER 14
Pioneer Harvest Fest
www.pioneeraz.org
Dolphinaris
dolphinarisaz.com
Vintage and Vino
9 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Friday
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday
9 a.m.- 10 a.m. in early entry and general admission begins at 10 a.m.
www.vintageandvinoaz.com
OCTOBER 13
Feed My Starving Children
fmsc.org
Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park
RaceWildHorse.com
OCTOBER 12
TASER
17800 N. 85th St.
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
New River Elementary School
48827 N. Black Canyon Highway
New River, AZ
9Round Scottsdale
www.9round.com
Running of the Bulls - Arizona
www.azbulls.com
Ncounter
310 S Mill Ave.
Tempe, AZ 85281
480-968-9288
Ncounter.com
Phoenix Children's Hospital
www.phoenixchildrens.org
Arizona Nov. 8 General Election In-person Voting Locations
http://recorder.maricopa.gov/elections/evlocations.aspx
OCTOBER 11
Arizona General Election
Early voting begins Oct. 12th
www.arizona.vote
Sea Life Arizona
https://www2.visitsealife.com/arizona
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Arizona
5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Suite 135
Tempe, AZ 85282
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
623-935-WILD (9453)
www.WildlifeWorld.com
Wright in the Garden
10880 N. 32nd St., Suite 27
Phoenix, AZ 85028
www.wrightinthegarden.com
The Don Tialavea Foundation
https://thedontialaveafoundation.com
Running of the Bulls
www.azbulls.com
OCTOBER 10
Nestle Drumstick ice cream recall:
http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls/ucm524634.htm#recall-photos
Arizona Voter registration information:
http://www.azsos.gov/elections/voting-election/contact-information-county-election-officials
MacDonald's Ranch
26540 N. Scottsdale Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
www.macdonaldsranch.com
Toys“R”Us seeking holiday job applicants
www.toysrusinc.com/holidayjobs
Craig Anthony - craiganthonylive.com
OdySea Aquarium
9500 East Vía de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
www.odyseaaquarium.com
OCTOBER 9
Alex Estrada's GoFundMe page for Great American Band at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
https://www.gofundme.com/2reqt3w?ssid=761376931&pos=5
Voting registration information
http://www.azsos.gov/elections/voting-election/register-vote-or-update-your-current-voter-information
OCTOBER 7
American Red Cross
redcrossblood.org
1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
VNSA Book Sale
http://vnsabooksale.org
Arizona State Fair
Oct. 7th - 30th
Open Wednesday - Sunday
www.azstatefair.com
AAA Travel
1-888-870-9408
Monster Jam
http://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/glendale-az-0
Pinners Conference
http://www.pinnersconference.com/
Oktoberfest Baehr Challenge
http://baehrchallenge.org/oktoberfest/
OCTOBER 6
Arizona State Fair
https://azstatefair.com/
Buy tickets: https://azstatefair.com/tickets
Dolphinaris Arizona
dolphinaris-arizona.com
www.facebook.com/dolphinarisarizona
Dolphin Free AZ
dolphinfreeaz.com
www.facebook.com/DolphinFreeAZ
Bury Alfonso Santillan in Arlington
https://www.gofundme.com/sgtsantillan
Phoenix Children's Hospital - Artwork
www.pchkidsart.org
Recipe: Crock pot ramen noodles
http://www.fox10phoenix.com/good-day/morning-show/209978325-story
Phoenix Children's Hospital
http://www.phoenixchildrens.org
Schnepf Farms
22601 W. Cloud Road
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
www.schnepffarms.com
Shannon Campbell
shannoncampbellstylist.com
Noodle Bar
Orpheum Lofts, 114 W Adams St #103
Phoenix, AZ 85003
480-454-7905
Mon-Thurs: 11am-10pm | Sat-Sun 11am-3am
Follow and Engage: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
OCTOBER 5
The Muffin Girl
456 W. Main St. Suite F
Mesa, Arizona 85201
www.themuffingirl.com
480-217-6861
Free the Kids
Pwoje Espwa
https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E232974&id=15
Mike Oblinski
http://www.mikeolbinski.com/shop/
Joe's Farm Grill
www.joesfarmgrill.com
Quality Scapes
qualityscapes@yahoo.com
602-619-4988
Tuft & Needle
WWW.TUFTANDNEEDLE.COM
(888) 774-2080
OCTOBER 4
60K self-insured in Maricopa County lose coverage, left with 1 healthcare provider
www.centene.com/states/arizona
www.azblue.com/individualsandfamilies
Southwest Airlines specials - http://travel.southwest.com/specialoffers/airOffers.html
Hope for Haiti - https://www.gofundme.com/2sqass78
Tolmachoff Farms
5726 N. 75th Ave.
Glendale, AZ 85303
www.tolmachoff-farms.com
602-999-3276
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
623-935-WILD (9453)
www.WildlifeWorld.com
Goodwill
www.goodwillaz.org
OCTOBER 3
Medical bills for Shiloh Inostroza's 2nd degree burns
https://www.gofundme.com/2sc6e3w
reKindle Project
rekindle.org
facebook.com/reKindleProject
Easley's Costume and Fun Shop
easleys.com
Arizona Highways
www.arizonahighways.com
OdySea Aquarium
9500 E. Via de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ
Samaritan's Purse Project Operation Christmas Child
www.samaritanspurse.org
OCTOBER 2
SECRETARY OF STATE TOWN HALL BALLOT MEETINGS
http://www.azsos.gov/events
Thor donations for surgery
http://animalsbenefitclub.com