Seen on TV | AM & PM

DECEMBER 22

www.azfamilyflorist.com

www.stvincentdepaul.net

Arizona Animal Welfare League

www.aawl.org

DECEMBER 21

Prime Rib Recipe

Pick Out the size Prime Rib you need, a good average is about 8 to 10 ounces per person.

After you’ve got the Prime you can prepare it two different ways.



Method one:

Cut holes in the Prime Rib about an inch apart, make sure and do the top and bottom of the Prime Rib.

Stuff the holes with fresh garlic and fresh rosemary. The next step is cooking the Prime Rib. The key is

to cook it at low temperature for as long as you can. For an oven at home, I would suggest 225 degrees

and cook it until the Prime Rib is 130 degrees in the center. This will give you Rare in the center and about

medium on the ends.



Method two:

Make rub with your favorite spices and just rub over the top of the Prime Rib. I suggest rosemary, thyme

granulated garlic, coarse black pepper, white pepper and kosher salt. Then just follow the steps above.

GoFundMe for Baudinet Quintuplets

https://www.gofundme.com/baudinet-quints?ssid=847188434&pos=1

Coronado Elementary School

4333 South De Anza Boulevard

Gilbert, AZ 85297

911toydrive.com

Sassy's Cafe and Bakery

http://www.sassyscafe.com/

The Nutcracker

http://balletaz.org/performance/the-nutcracker-2016/

DECEMBER 20

ScottKeo.com

MissKrystle.com

DECEMBER 19

Help MyKenzie Grace and the Carros

www.gofundme.com/help-mykenzie-grace-and-the-carros

The Armory Incubator

Arizona Center

455 N. 3rd St.

Phoenix, AZ

ArmoryUP.org

Maricopa County's "Clean Air Make More" campaign

Download free apps: cleanairmakemore.com/tools-downloads/app

Phoenix Children's Urgent Care Centers

http://www.phoenixchildrens.org/urgent-care

Hubbard's Sports Camp at Thunderbird Academy

7410 E. Sutton Dr.

Scottsdale, AZ

www.hubbardsports.com

OdySea Aquarium

9500 E. Via de Ventura Suite A-100

Scottsdale, AZ 85256

https://www.odyseaaquarium.com/

Rustler's Rooste

https://rustlersrooste.com/

DECEMBER 18

Makenna's Coats for a Cause

Harold Studio Workshops

https://haroldstudio.com/

DECEMBER 16

Post Offices open on Sunday, December 18:

Mesa Main Post Office 135 N Center St. 85201 Scottsdale Air Park Station 8175 E. Evans Rd. 85260 Scottsdale Kachina Station 7339 E. Williams Dr. 85255 Glendale Arrowhead Station 19801 N. 59th Ave. 85308 Phoenix Main Post Office 4949 E. Van Buren St 85008 Phoenix Ahwatukee Station 11010 S. 51st St. 85044 Phoenix Washington Station 8155 N. Black Canyon Hwy. 85021 Phoenix Boulder Hills Station 2550 E. Rose Garden Ln. 85050 Phoenix Daisy Mtn. Station 44047 N. 43rd Ave. 85087 Phoenix Northeast Station 5021 N. 20th St. 85016

Free Shipping Day

www.freeshippingday.com

Hand Cut Burgers and Chophouse

www.handcutchophouse.com

DECEMBER 15

Red Plate Amps

http://www.redplateamps.com/

Arizona Animal Welfare League

www.aawl.org

Almond Tree

5410 E. High Street Suite 107

www.almondtreeweddings.com

DECEMBER 14

Jobot Coffee & Diner - facebook.com/jobotcoffee

JaKelle's Christmas Box

www.mesaunitedway.org/helenshope/jakelles-christmas-box

HALO Animal Rescue's sweater & blanket drive

Through Dec. 23

HALO Pet Adoption Center

9617 N. Metro Pkwy East

Phoenix, AZ 85051

www.halorescue.org

Char Broil Smoker

http://amzn.to/2gPvFBv

Collar Perfect

http://amzn.to/2gq0zzz

Custom Tobacco Cigars

www.customtobacco.com

Quick Draw Tape Measure

http://amzn.to/2eeOLzB

The Styled Man Box

http://thestyledmanbox.com

2016 FOX Holiday Gift Guide

www.fox4news.com/giftguide

Centennial Elementary School

3507 S. Ranch House Parkway

Gilbert, AZ

Phoenix Zoo

www.phoenixzoo.org

DECEMBER 13

Tattoos for Josh - www.gofundme.com/g8-joshs-medical-fund

Cuisinart recalls 8 million food processors for laceration hazard

DETAILS: www.cpsc.gov/node/31612

Ryberg Family GoFundMe

https://www.gofundme.com/Ryberg-Family

Even Stevens

evenstevens.com

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park

623-935-WILD (9453)

www.WildlifeWorld.com

St. Vincent de Paul

www.stvincentdepaul.net

Grubstak

http://grubstak.com/

DECEMBER 12

ADOT begins installation of state’s first Safety Corridors

Sign installation locations: Sign installation locations: azdot.gov

Prescott Valley Pot-bellied Pig Adoptions

Circle L Ranch Animal Rescue & Sanctuary

Fee: $100

(928) 273-7005

Japanese Taiko Drumming classes

www.taikoaz.com

www.facebook.com/taikoaz

www.morgantaiko.com

Shannon Campbell

shannoncampbellstylist.com

OdySea Aquarium

9500 E. Via de Ventura

Scottsdale, AZ 85256

480-291-8000

DECEMBER 11

Arizona Horseshoe & Cornhole Beanbag Leagues

http://azhsl.com/

GoFundMe campaign for Motorcycle Crash victim



DECEMBER 9

Holiday Blood Donations - bloodhero.com

New Times Best Of: Holiday Attraction

Luminarias at Desert Botanical Garden

1201 N. Galvin Parkway

Phoenix, AZ 85008

dbg.org

Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy - Dentists & volunteers deliver $2M in free care

Dec. 9 - 10

Arizona State Fairgrounds

1826 W McDowell Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85007

602-567-3617

azmom.org

Pinal County Animal Care and Control's "Paw it Forward"

Adoptions are $25.00 for already altered dogs and cats

$75.00 for unaltered dogs

$35.00 for unaltered cats

www.pinalcountyaz.gov/animalcontrol

Carefree Christmas Festival

Dec. 9 - 11

Carefree Desert Gardens & Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion

100 Easy Street

Carefree, AZ

carefreechristmasfestival.com

Santa Claus is coming to Park West

Dec. 9, 5:30pm - 8:30pm

9744 W. Northern Ave.

Peoria, AZ 85345

Donations benefit Ryan House

www.shopparkwest.com

Taste of the Town: Hand Cut Burgers & Chophouse

7135 E. Camelback Rd., #154

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480-494-2008

www.handcutchophouse.com

Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center

6038 E. Hidden Valley Drive

Cave Creek, AZ

480-488-1145

www.foothillsfoodbank.com

Phoenix Festival of the Arts

Dec. 9 - 11

Margaret T. Hance Park

1202 N. 3rd Street

Phoenix AZ 85004

www.phoenixfestivalofthearts.org

Bob Saget at Stand Up Live

Dec. 9, 7:30pm & 10pm

Dec. 10, 7:00pm & 9:30pm

CityScape

50 W. Jefferson St.

Phoenix, AZ 85003

480-719-6100

www.standuplive.com

DECEMBER 8

NCAA Men's Final Four Volunteer Registration

phoenixfinalfour.com/volunteer

Santa's Special Stop and the Tempe Marketplace

tempemarketplace.com/holiday

DECEMBER 7

Oakland Warehouse fire relief

Organizer: Oakland Athletics baseball team

www.youcaring.com/oaklandfirevictimsfrom130531staveinoakland-706680

Chaparral Elementary School

3380 E. Frye Road

Gilbert, AZ 85295

AZ Ice Gilbert

www.azicegilbert.com/holidayshow

480-503-7080 x305

DECEMBER 6

Fundraiser for Kristian Bell's family

Dec. 10, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

2 Knuckle Sports

16630 W. Greenway Rd., #314

Surprise, AZ 85388

More information: facebook.com/events/343484686015327

Santa Claus' North Pole home is now on Zillow

www.zillow.com/santas-house

Sherry Somes' power wheelchair fund

www.gofundme.com/power-wheelchair-fund

Ward Tsingine Funeral Fund

www.gofundme.com/ward-tsingine-funeral-fund

North Pole Experience

www.NorthPoleExperience.com

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park

623-935-WILD (9453)

www.WildlifeWorld.com

Phoenix Girl's Chorus

www.girlschorus.org

Hand Cut Burgers and Chophouse

www.handcutchophouse

DECEMBER 5

"Lungs in a box" Organ Care System - www.transmedics.com

Norton Thoracic Institute

St. Joseph's Hospital

124 W. Thomas Rd., #105

Phoenix, AZ 85013

GoFundMe: Middle Eastern Bakery and Deli

https://www.gofundme.com/middleeasternbakery

Tempe Community Action Agency

Amazon Holiday Toy Shopping List

https://www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/1EJ54T3053W35/ref=cm_sw_su_w

Safe Sleep

http://www.aasmnet.org/Resources/pdf/Pediatricsleepdurationconsensus.pdf

12k's of Christmas and Santa's Pet Village

Saturday December 10

8 a.m. to noon

Gilbert Freestone District Park

1045 E. Juniper Road,

Gilbert, AZ 85233

www.12kchristmas.com

480-609-3978

DECEMBER 2

Ford Recall Information

https://owner.ford.com/tools/account/maintenance/recalls.html

Fairmont Scottsdale's Christmas at the Princess

www.scottsdaleprincess.com

Worth Takeaway

http://www.worthtakeaway.com/

https://www.yelp.com/biz/worth-takeaway-mesa

DECEMBER 1

FBI Jobs

https://www.fbijobs.gov/

Coolio at Friday Night Funk at Crescent Ballroom

https://www.facebook.com/events/370921729911798/

Cover The Crescent: David Bowie at Crescent Ballroom

https://www.facebook.com/events/924843147615236/

Christmas Idea House

ChristmasIdeaHouse.org

W. Steven Martin 911 Toy Drive

911toydrive.com

Board and Brush Creative

www.boardandbrush.com/gilbert

NOVEMBER 30

Packages for Troops GoFundMe

https://www.gofundme.com/packages-for-troops?ssid=823559710&pos=1

GoFundMe account for Xavier Hernandez

https://www.gofundme.com/xavier-hernandez

VIZIO SMARTCAST E-SERIES TV

FRESHeBAR

http://amzn.to/2f1RFwD

HP Sprocket Photo Printer

http://amzn.to/2eoTrWB

Lamp champ

http://amzn.to/2f7gKpQ

Snakeable USB Cable

http://amzn.to/2eSi6Rw

OdySea Aquarium

9500 E. Via de Ventura

Scottsdale, AZ 85256

www.odyseaaquarium.com

480-291-8000

Citizen Public House

7111 E. Fifth Ave., Suite E

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480-398-4208

http://www.citizenpublichouse.com/

NOVEMBER 29

JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa

www.jwdesertridge.com

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park

623-935-WILD (9453)

www.WildlifeWorld.com

NOVEMBER 28

Scott's Marketplace - www.scottsmarketplace.com

Cuddlecot System - www.gofundme.com/mammacitas-cuddlecot-donation

OdySea Aquarium

9500 E. Via de Ventura

Scottsdale, AZ 85256

www.odyseaaquarium.com

480-291-8000

Sheraton Grand Phoenix

sheraton.com

Amazon

Amazon.com

NOVEMBER 25

Fundraiser for Phoenix firefighter Chris Fitzmaurice

https://www.gofundme.com/chrisfitzmaurice

Fundraiser for Fatal Head-On Collision Victim

https://www.gofundme.com/mother-of-two-gone-to-soon

Arizona Christmas tree cutting permits

www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/219775731-story

Boyce Thompson Arboretum State Park

37615 Highway 60

Superior, AZ 85273

520-689-2811

cals.arizona.edu/bta

wildlifeviewingareas.com/wv-app/ParkDetail.aspx?ParkID=102

Scottsdazzle Tree Lighting Ceremony

Nov. 25, 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Soleri Plaza, Scottsdale Waterfront

www.scottsdazzle.com

The Arizona Commission for the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing

2016 Top 15 Noisiest Toys List: hmapr.com/client-news/16787

www.acdhh.org

Merry Main Street

Through Jan. 1

West Main & South Center Streets

Mesa, AZ

www.merrymainst.com

Arizona Biltmore Resort

2400 East Missouri Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-955-6600

waldorfastoria.com

Fiesta Dog Shows

Nov. 25 - 27, 8am - 6pm

Rawhide Wildhorse Pass

I-10 & Wildhorse Pass Blvd.

Chandler, AZ

Free admission, $5 parking fee

www.fiestadogshows.com

NOVEMBER 24

Holiday Food Drive Benefiting St. Vincent de Paul

Donate at Albertsons, Safeway stores

Details: www.fox10phoenix.com/holidayfooddrive

Best Black Friday deals ranked by retailers

wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-items-for-black-friday/16901

Salvation Army Thanksgiving Dinner

Nov. 24, 11am - 12:45pm

Phoenix Convention Center

100 N. Third St. (South Building)

Phoenix, AZ

www.salvationarmyphoenix.org

St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving Dinner

Nov. 24

For Phoenix, El Mirage & Mesa times, addresses:

Arizona Mastiff Rescue

LifeTime Fitness' Turkey Day 5K/10K

Nov. 24

205 S. 17th Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85007

McDonald's Free Breakfast

Nov. 24, service begins at 7:00am

6005 S. Central Ave.

Phoenix 85042

Arizona International Auto Show

Through Nov. 27

Phoenix Convention Center

100 North Third Street

Phoenix, AZ 85004

High Altitude Personal Training

4605 E Cactus Rd, Ste. 2A02

Phoenix, AZ 85032

480-798-5558

NOVEMBER 23

GoFundMe for Cutberto Gastelum

https://www.gofundme.com/cutberto-gastelum

Moon Mountain Elementary School

13425 N. 19th Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85029

Kate Ryan Design

http://www.kateryandesign.com/

https://www.facebook.com/kateryandesign

CitySkate

www.cityskatephx.com

Chorizo Salad and Garlic Vinaigrette Recipe

Chorizo Salad with Organic greens

and Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette

Yield: Four Salads

Ingredients:

1 tbs. Olive oil

12 oz. of Chorizo Sausage

8 oz. of Spring Mix or Organic Greens

3 Roma or Plum Tomatoes: quartered

Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano or Asiago Cheese

Chopped Cilantro for garnish

Method:

Heat olive oil in a sauté or frying pan and cook chorizo 5 to 6 minutes until fully cooked. Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon to a plate lined with paper towels.

Place the Salad greens in a large bowl add ¼ cup of the Vinaigrette, Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat greens. Place the tomatoes in a bowl, add a few tablespoons of the dressing, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat.

Divide the Greens among four salad size plates, Arrange three slices of the tomatoes and the chorizo around the edge of the plate. Garnish with Shaved cheese and chopped cilantro and drizzle with the remaining dressing.



Roasted garlic dressing - Yield: 1 cup

Ingredients:

8 cloves of garlic peeled

3 tablespoon of red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon of chopped red onion

1 tablespoon of honey

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

½ cup olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Combine the roasted garlic, vinegar, onion, honey, lime juice and salt and pepper in a bowl or blender and mix until smooth. While blender is running or while you are whisking the dressing, add the olive oil in a lite drizzle, slowly until it is emulsified. The dressing can be made a day in advance.

Roasted Garlic

Pre-heat the oven to 300 degrees, separate the cloves from the head of the garlic but do not peel. Drizzle the cloves with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Wrap the garlic in aluminum foil and place on a baking sheet. Roast for 45 minutes to one hour until very soft. Squeeze the garlic from the skins. Discard the skins. You can keep roasted garlic stored in the refrigerator for five days.

NOVEMBER 22

TSA Prohibited items - www.tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips

Hailey Lyon - Supplies for the homeless

https://www.gofundme.com/supplies-for-the-homeless

Christ Church School

www.ccsaz.org

PCH Festival of Trees

http://phoenixchildrensfoundation.org/event/signature/festival-trees/

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park

623-935-WILD (9453)

www.WildlifeWorld.com

Flywheel

480-999-1041

www.flywheelsports.com

NOVEMBER 21

First Things First Foundation - kurtwarner.org

Mortimer Farms' Turkeys

12907 E. State Route 169

Dewey, AZ 86327

928-830-1116

Name the Pandas

http://www.zooatlanta.org/home/panda_cam/100_day_naming

PCH Festival of Trees

http://phoenixchildrensfoundation.org/event/signature/festival-trees

St. Mary's Food Bank

www.FirstFoodBank.org

Piefection

6731 East Brown Road #104

Mesa, AZ 85205

480-218-7437

www.piefectionaz.com

OdySea Aquarium

9500 E. Via de Ventura

Scottsdale, AZ 85256

www.odyseaaquarium.com

480-291-8000

NOVEMBER 20

Ironman Closures

Mission Possible Cookies

NOVEMBER 18

The Spa at the Victory Club

http://spaatvictoryclub.com/

High Intensity Interval Training

http://verrado.com/victory-residents/feel-country-heat-live/

The Giving Tree

http://verrado.com/residents/my-community/the-giving-tree/

White Tank Mountain Conservancy

http://www.wtmconservancy.org/

Anderson Institute of Music and Performing Arts

http://www.performingartsusa.com/

Tempo Urban Bistro

http://www.tempourbanbistro.com/

Ciao Grazie Pizzeria Winebar

http://ciaograzie.us/

Good Guys 19th Southwest Nationals

https://www.good-guys.com-swn-2016

Dayspring United Methodist Church

www.dayspringpreschool.com/boutique

Duncan Family Farms

18969 W. McDowell Rd.

Buckeye, AZ 85396

623-853-9880

duncanfamilyfarms.com

NOVEMBER 17

Suzy Foundation

www.suzyfoundation.com

St. Mary's Food Bank

www.FirstFoodBank.org

Sweet Salvage Christmas Sale

sweetsalvage.net

Body Vision

http://www.bodyvision.com/#home

NOVEMBER 16

Dangerous Toys List

http://toysafety.org/

Debunking Men's Health Myths

Take the quiz for yourself

http://www.webmd.com/men/rm-quiz-manly-myths

Donate to Steve's No-Shave November Campaign

https://no-shave.org/member/Savemesteve

Eagle College Prep South Mountain

2450 w. South Mountain Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85041

http://eagleprep.org/eagle-college-prep

Chorizo and Ciabatta Stuffing

Ingredients

4 quarts 1 inch by 1 inch cubed ciabatta

2 cups large diced Spanish onion

2 cups large diced carrots

2 cups large diced celery

1 cup rough chopped galic

4 links hard cured Spanish chorizo thin sliced into rings

¼ cup fresh thyme leaves

4 leaves fresh sage

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

3 cups turkey gravy or 2 cups chicken stock

Method:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Toss the ciabatta in olive oil, salt and pepper and spread evenly on a baking sheet. Toast the ciabatta in the oven until lightly golden brown (3-min).

In a large saute pan on high heat, saute the onion, carrots, celery, garlic and fresh herbs in olive oil for 3 - 5 min. Remove from heat and place in a large mixing bowl, add the toasted ciabatta, chorizo and gravy. Mix together and place in a baking dish or casserole dish, cover with foil and bake at 375 for 30 minutes, uncover and bake for another 15 minutes or until a toasted golden brown crust is achieved.

NOVEMBER 15

Rosseau Farming Company

http://www.RousseauFarming.com/

Sky Harbor International Airport

https://skyharbor.com

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park

623-935-WILD (9453)

www.WildlifeWorld.com

ICM

icmaz.org

Coup Des Tartes

1725 E Osborn Road

Phoenix, AZ

602-212-1082

NOVEMBER 14

JDRF and Type 1 diabetes information: www.jdrf.org

CDC basics about Type 1 and 2 diabetes: www.cdc.gov/diabetes/basics/diabetes.html

OdySea Aquarium

9500 E. Via de Ventura

Scottsdale, AZ 85256

www.odyseaaquarium.com

480-291-8000

Coup Des Tartes

1725 E Osborn Road

Phoenix, AZ

602-212-1082

NOVEMBER 13

Operation Toy Box

Online toy drive/registry now open

www.scott-foundation.org/operation-toy-box-1.html

NOVEMBER 12

Arizona Heroes to Hometowns

https://azheroestohometowns.org

NOVEMBER 11

East Valley Veteran's Parade

www.evvp.org

7th Annual Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off

Chandlermuseum.org

Facebook.com/chandlermuseumaz

Facebook.com/chandler-chuck-wagon-cook-off

Pinterest.com/chandlermuseum

Best Cowboy Boots

Cowtown Boots Tempe

1001 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Tempe, 85281

480-968-4748

cowtownboots.com

NOVEMBER 10

Show Low Card Player Statue GoFundMe Page

https://www.gofundme.com/we-show-low-card-player-statue

Funeral Arrangements For Fallen office Darrin Reed

Monday, 1:00 p.m., November 14

Viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Owens Livingston Mortuary.

NOVEMBER 9

Candlelight Vigil honoring Officer Darrin Reed

Nov. 9, 6pm

Downtown Festival Marketplace

1034 E. Deuce of Clubs

Show Low, AZ

Hartford Sylvia Encinas Elementary School

700 N. Hartford

Chandler, AZ 85249

Ford Driving Skills for Life

www.DrivingSkillsForLife.com

Farm & Craft

www.ILoveFarmAndCraft.com

Dog Agility World Championships

www.cynosport.com

NOVEMBER 7

Brave Wilderness

http://www.coyotepeterson.com/coyotepeterson.com/Coyote_Peterson.html

https://www.youtube.com/user/BreakingTrail

Presenting the Bad Hombre and the Nasty Woman: Cocktails to Get You Through Election Night

www.motherjones.com/politics/2016/11/Trump-Clinton-2016-election-night-drinking-cocktails-hombre

Parisi Speed School Phoenix

425 E. Pinnacle Peak Road

Phoenix, AZ 85024

623-780-2285

www.rushsportsperformance.com

https://www.facebook.com/RushSportsPerformance/

vomFASS Scottsdale

Scottsdale Waterfront

7135 E Camelback Rd., Suite 145

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480-699-1099

www.scottsdale.vomfassusa.com

Sprinkles

4501 N. Scottsdale Road

www.sprinkles.com

480-970-4321

Phoenix Zoo

www.phoenixzoo.org

Farm & Craft

www.ILoveFarmAndCraft.com

Actresses America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn to Campaign for Hillary Clinton in Phoenix

Vota Arizona! LATINO GOTV BREAKFAST

8:30 a.m., Monday, November 7, 2016

2910 N. Central Ave.

Phoenix, AZ

Vota Arizona! ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY GOTV RALLY

10:00 a.m., Monday, November 7, 2016

Arizona State University

Barrett Lawn 798 E. Apache Blvd.

Tempe, AZ 85281

Vota Arizona! PHOENIX COLLEGE GOTV RALLY

12:00 p.m., Monday, November 7, 2016

Phoenix Community College, Sophomore Square

1202 W. Thomas Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85013

Vota Arizona! GOTV ORGANIZING EVENT

1:30 p.m., Monday, November 7, 2016

6729 N. 57th Dr.

Glendale, AZ 85301

NOVEMBER 4

Nearly 3 million Samsung top-load washing machines recalled

Following reports of injuries, including a broken jaw -- due to "excessive vibration"

www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Samsung-Recalls-Top-Load-Washing-Machines

Zumba with Bridget Diem

www.bridgetdiem.zumba.com

Town of Queen Creek

http://www.queencreek.org/

Queen Creek ABC 123 Preschool

http://www.queencreek.org/departments/parks-recreation/recreation-programs-/recreation-classes/meet-the-instructors/abc-123-preschool

Fit 4 Mom Stroller Strides

Queencreek.fit4mom.com

Bouncy Bouncy Inflatables

480-406-0637

http://www.bouncybouncyinflatables.com/

Schnepf Farms

http://www.schnepffarms.com/

Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre

20464 E. Riggs Road

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

480-358-3710

http://www.queencreek.org/departments/horseshoe-park-equestrian-centre

Mountainside Fitness Queen Creek

21102 S. Ellsworth Loop Road

Queen Creek, AZ

www.MountainsideFitness.com

Gangplank

22246 S. Ellsworth Rd.

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

http://gangplankhq.com/

New Times Best Country Bar

San Tan Flat

6185 W. Hunt Highway

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

480-882-2995

santanflat.com

Rhema Soul

www.rhemasoulcuisine.com

Bounce Boot Camp

www.bouncebootcamp.com

facebook.com/BounceBootCampEastValley

Sossaman Farms

22200 S Sossaman Rd.

Queen Creek, AZ

https://www.facebook.com/sossamanfarms

Bacon, Blues and Brews Festival

Saturday noon to 8 p.m. at Queen Creek Founder’s Park

baconbluesandbrewsaz.com

The Bistro Queen Creek

22721 S. Ellsworth Rd

Queen Creek, AZ

480-987-6874

https://www.facebook.com/thebistroqc

Queen Creek Performing Arts Center

http://qcpac.com/

480-987-SHOW (7469)

Queen Creek Olive Mill

25062 S. Meridian Rd.

Queen Creek, AZ

https://www.queencreekolivemill.com/

https://www.facebook.com/queencreekolivemill

East Valley Mom's Blog

Costco Mom Hour

http://eastvalley.citymomsblog.com/costco-mom-hour/

Donald J. Trump Jr. rally in Gilbert

Gilbert Water Tower

45 W. Page Ave.

Gilbert, AZ 85296

NOVEMBER 3

Rugged Maniac

www.facebook.com/RuggedManiac

www.twitter.com/RuggedManiac

Corner Stone Mall

930 E. University Dr.

Tempe, AZ 85281

www.tempeimprov.com

480-921-9877

Gagnon Family Adoption

http://www.ransomforisrael.com/

Information about voting

https://www.azsos.gov/elections/voting-election

NOVEMBER 2

Sunnyslope Elementary School

235 E. Mountain View Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85020

Gas Buddy

www.gasbuddy.com

Jamie's Wine Bar at Wrigley Mansion

2501 E. Telawa Trail

Phoenix, AZ 85016

WrigleyMansion.com

Scottsdale Quarter

scottsdalequarter.com

NOVEMBER 1

Vice Presidential candidate Mike Pence rally

Nov. 2, 10 a.m.

Mesa Convention Center

263 N Center St.

Mesa, AZ 85201

Tickets: www.donaldjtrump.com/schedule

Vice Presidential candidate Tim Kaine rally

Nov. 3, 2 p.m.

Maryvale Community Center

4420 N. 51st Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85031

RSVP: www.hillaryclinton.com/events

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park

623-935-WILD (9453)

www.WildlifeWorld.com

Jamie's Wine Bar at Wrigley Mansion

2501 E. Telawa Trail

Phoenix, AZ 85016

WrigleyMansion.com

OCTOBER 31

Colorado lawmakers: Arizona anti-pot ads are inaccurate

Read more about the claims, Pro and Anti-Prop 205 responses

http://fox10phoenix.com/politics/214748587-story

OdySea Aquarium

9500 Via de Ventura

Scottsdale, AZ 85256

www.odyseaaquarium.com

OCTOBER 28

Fireman Billy Scott's Music Fund

https://www.gofundme.com/fireman-billy-scotts-music-fund-2weu7d2w?ssid=785929699&pos=1

Chandler High School

www.mychandlerschools.org/chs

Acroyoga

http://acrobody.com/

OCTOBER 27

Colorblind Glasses

http://www.vino.vi/

Traveling Tiny House Tour

For dates and times, go to For dates and times, go to www.travelingtinyhouse.com

Sedona Texting Number

1-800-288-7336

OR www.visitsedona.com

Traveling Tiny House Tour

www.travelingtinyhouse.com

Kid's Closet Connection

www.kidscloset.biz/scottsdale

Scorpius Dance Theatre

www.scorpiusdance.com

Cave Creek Wicked

www.cavecreekwicked.com

602-400-3330

OCTOBER 26

Phoenix Zoo

www.phoenixzoo.org

Anasazi Elementary School

12121 N. 124th St.

Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Chicagoland Hotdogs & More

1152 N. Power Rd.

Mesa, AZ

480-981-3647

http://www.chicagolandhotdogs.com/

The Urban Farm

Urbanfarm.org

Phoenix Suns

suns.com

City of Peoria

www.peoriaaz.gov/specialevents

623-773-7137

Aunt Chilada's Squaw Peak

https://www.auntchiladas.com/

Mindy's GoFundMe

https://www.gofundme.com/midys-medical-recovery-and-medical-2w5y59z9

OCTOBER 25

Poll: Clinton, Trump neck and neck; McCain on track for re-election

http://monmouth.edu/polling-institute/reports/MonmouthPoll_AZ_102516

Ben's Bells Project - bensbells.org

Gearhead Auto Center

https://www.gofundme.com/mechanics-making-a-difference-2vdpdek4

Party Princess 4 a Day

www.partyprincess4adayaz.com

The Spotted Owl

http://www.spottedowlpottery.com/

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park

623-935-WILD (9453)

www.WildlifeWorld.com

Shutterfly

www.shutterflyinc.com

Southwest Truck Driver School

2323 S. 51st Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85043

www.swtdt.com

Feed My Starving Children

fmscMarketPlace.org

The Sparkle Bar

4200 N. Marshall Way # 7

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480-941-3438

http://thesparklebar.com/

Phoenix Suns

suns.com

OCTOBER 24

Obamacare Q&A -- what options do consumers have?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jz82G_5c2O8

Check your early ballot status: http://bit.ly/azvotecheck

Chicago Hamburger Company offers free sliders if the Cubs win the World Series

3749 E. Indian School Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85018

(602) 955-4137

chicagohamburger.com

Want to move to Canada? Valley real estate agent says he can help

Sacha Blanchet

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

602-882-4921

lovedesertliving.com

Kristi Yamaguchi

www.kristiyamaguchi.com

Rejuvena Health and Aesthetics

480-551-9000

WeRejuvenate.com

OdySea Aquarium

9500 Via de Ventura

Scottsdale, AZ 85256

www.odyseaaquarium.com

Easley's Fun Shop

easleys.com

OCTOBER 21

Shred-a-thon Event

Nov. 5, 8am - 2pm

Comerica Theatre

400 West Washington St.

Phoenix, AZ 85003

www.comerica.com/shreddayphoenix

DCs Smokin BBQ fundraiser to replace stolen equipment

www.gofundme.com/dcssmokinbbq

Higley High School

4068 E. Pecos Rd.

Gilbert, AZ

Mountain Pointe High School

4201 E. Knox Rd.

Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Wrestling Federation Academy

http://arizonawrestlingfederation.com/cgi/wp/

OCTOBER 20

Fundraiser for Yohana Giorgis

www.gofundme.com/2w7ju3ne

USPA Skydiving Championships

Through Oct. 29th

SkyDive Arizona

Eloy, AZ

www.skydiveaz.com

Pet Acupuncture

VCA Apache Junction Animal Hospital

Eva DeCozio, DVM, Medical Director

17 North Mountain Road

Apache Junction, AZ 85120

480-984-2114

www.vcahospitals.com

Fear Farm

2209 N. 99th Avenue

Phoenix, AZ

Scottsdale Beer Company

Bark and Brew

8608 E. Shea Blvd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Saturday, October 22 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Waggin' Wheels, Adoptable Pets, Petique retail, Pet-friendly

Archery Range Complex at Glendale Heroes Park

www.glendaleaz.com/parksandrecreation/archeryrange.cfm

Feed My Starving Children MarketPlace

fmscMarketPlace.org

OCTOBER 19

"Masquerades" featuring "The Return of Dracula"

Produced by Center Dance Ensemble

Oct. 20 - 23

Herberger Theater Center

222 E. Monroe

Phoenix, AZ 85004

www.herbergertheater.org/calendar/masquerades

Chandler Traditional Academy

2600 W. Knox Road

Chandler, AZ 85224

Old Sol Lumber

www.oldsollumber.com

Taste of Cave Creek

www.tasteofcavecreek.com

www.cavecreek.org

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park

623-935-WILD (9453)

www.WildlifeWorld.com

Chelsea Clinton at ASU

RSVP: https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/jtjfzqhxnhrtwkej

Michelle Obama in Phoenix

RSVP: https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/7h5exdac3r6ay2b3

OCTOBER 18

Pot for Pets

CBD Unlimited's Phyto-Bites

480-999-0097

www.cbdunlimited.com

Bruce Arians Meet & Greet Hat Auction

http://arians.cbuauctions.com/product/arians-vip

Barry Bostwick

http://www.mesaartscenter.com/index.php/shows/performing-live/40th-anniversary-of-the-rocky-horror-picture-show-with-barry-bostwick

Free the Kids

Pwoje Espwa

https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E232974&id=15

True Garden Urban Farm

www.truegarden.com

480-305-8985

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park

623-935-WILD (9453)

www.WildlifeWorld.com

OCTOBER 17

Arizona Cardinals

www.azcardinals.com

Fun Costumes

http://www.facebook.com/pages/Fun-Costumes/191646510890496

http://azcostumeshop.com/

Old Sol Lumber

www.oldsollumber.com

www.rafterhouse.com

Chicano Park Contreras Family Fund

https://www.gofundme.com/chicano-park-contreras-family-fund-2umbpgk

Support for Audrey & Ariah's Family

https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-expenses-for-audrey-ariah-2upd6yc

OCTOBER 16

Cruz Elias and AnnaMarie Contreras Fundrasier

www.gofundme.com

OCTOBER 14

Pioneer Harvest Fest

www.pioneeraz.org

Dolphinaris

dolphinarisaz.com

Vintage and Vino

9 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Friday

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday

9 a.m.- 10 a.m. in early entry and general admission begins at 10 a.m.

www.vintageandvinoaz.com

OCTOBER 13

Feed My Starving Children

fmsc.org

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park

RaceWildHorse.com

OCTOBER 12

TASER

17800 N. 85th St.

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

New River Elementary School

48827 N. Black Canyon Highway

New River, AZ

9Round Scottsdale

www.9round.com

Running of the Bulls - Arizona

www.azbulls.com

Ncounter

310 S Mill Ave.

Tempe, AZ 85281

480-968-9288

Ncounter.com

Phoenix Children's Hospital

www.phoenixchildrens.org

Arizona Nov. 8 General Election In-person Voting Locations

http://recorder.maricopa.gov/elections/evlocations.aspx

OCTOBER 11

Arizona General Election

Early voting begins Oct. 12th

www.arizona.vote

Sea Life Arizona

https://www2.visitsealife.com/arizona

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Arizona

5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Suite 135

Tempe, AZ 85282

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park

623-935-WILD (9453)

www.WildlifeWorld.com

Wright in the Garden

10880 N. 32nd St., Suite 27

Phoenix, AZ 85028

www.wrightinthegarden.com

The Don Tialavea Foundation

https://thedontialaveafoundation.com

Running of the Bulls

www.azbulls.com

OCTOBER 10

Nestle Drumstick ice cream recall:

http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls/ucm524634.htm#recall-photos

Arizona Voter registration information:

http://www.azsos.gov/elections/voting-election/contact-information-county-election-officials

MacDonald's Ranch

26540 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

www.macdonaldsranch.com

Toys“R”Us seeking holiday job applicants

www.toysrusinc.com/holidayjobs

Craig Anthony - craiganthonylive.com

OdySea Aquarium

9500 East Vía de Ventura

Scottsdale, AZ 85256

www.odyseaaquarium.com

OCTOBER 9

Alex Estrada's GoFundMe page for Great American Band at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

https://www.gofundme.com/2reqt3w?ssid=761376931&pos=5

Voting registration information

http://www.azsos.gov/elections/voting-election/register-vote-or-update-your-current-voter-information



OCTOBER 7

American Red Cross

redcrossblood.org

1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

VNSA Book Sale

http://vnsabooksale.org

Arizona State Fair

Oct. 7th - 30th

Open Wednesday - Sunday

www.azstatefair.com

AAA Travel

1-888-870-9408

Monster Jam

http://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/glendale-az-0

Pinners Conference

http://www.pinnersconference.com/

Oktoberfest Baehr Challenge

http://baehrchallenge.org/oktoberfest/

OCTOBER 6

Arizona State Fair

https://azstatefair.com/

Buy tickets: https://azstatefair.com/tickets

Dolphinaris Arizona

dolphinaris-arizona.com

www.facebook.com/dolphinarisarizona

Dolphin Free AZ

dolphinfreeaz.com

www.facebook.com/DolphinFreeAZ

Bury Alfonso Santillan in Arlington

https://www.gofundme.com/sgtsantillan

Phoenix Children's Hospital - Artwork

www.pchkidsart.org

Recipe: Crock pot ramen noodles

http://www.fox10phoenix.com/good-day/morning-show/209978325-story

Phoenix Children's Hospital

http://www.phoenixchildrens.org

Schnepf Farms

22601 W. Cloud Road

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

www.schnepffarms.com

Shannon Campbell

shannoncampbellstylist.com

Noodle Bar

Orpheum Lofts, 114 W Adams St #103

Phoenix, AZ 85003

480-454-7905

Mon-Thurs: 11am-10pm | Sat-Sun 11am-3am

Follow and Engage: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

OCTOBER 5

The Muffin Girl

456 W. Main St. Suite F

Mesa, Arizona 85201

www.themuffingirl.com

480-217-6861

Free the Kids

Pwoje Espwa

https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E232974&id=15

Mike Oblinski

http://www.mikeolbinski.com/shop/

Joe's Farm Grill

www.joesfarmgrill.com

Quality Scapes

qualityscapes@yahoo.com

602-619-4988

Tuft & Needle

WWW.TUFTANDNEEDLE.COM

(888) 774-2080

OCTOBER 4

60K self-insured in Maricopa County lose coverage, left with 1 healthcare provider

www.centene.com/states/arizona

www.azblue.com/individualsandfamilies

Southwest Airlines specials - http://travel.southwest.com/specialoffers/airOffers.html

Hope for Haiti - https://www.gofundme.com/2sqass78

Tolmachoff Farms

5726 N. 75th Ave.

Glendale, AZ 85303

www.tolmachoff-farms.com

602-999-3276

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park

623-935-WILD (9453)

www.WildlifeWorld.com

Goodwill

www.goodwillaz.org

OCTOBER 3

Medical bills for Shiloh Inostroza's 2nd degree burns

https://www.gofundme.com/2sc6e3w

reKindle Project

rekindle.org

facebook.com/reKindleProject

Easley's Costume and Fun Shop

easleys.com

Arizona Highways

www.arizonahighways.com

OdySea Aquarium

9500 E. Via de Ventura

Scottsdale, AZ

Samaritan's Purse Project Operation Christmas Child

www.samaritanspurse.org

OCTOBER 2

SECRETARY OF STATE TOWN HALL BALLOT MEETINGS

http://www.azsos.gov/events

Thor donations for surgery

http://animalsbenefitclub.com

