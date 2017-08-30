ASU's police department starts donation drive for Harvey victims
TEMPE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - There's devastation across the state of Texas, the city of Houston is paralyzed by rising floodwaters, thousands of homes are evacuated, and families are left in shelters with not much other than the clothes on their backs.
"It's so devastating over there... they need everything," said Sgt. Daniel Macias of the Arizona State Police Department. "The pictures and the video is just unreal. I mean, it's just unheard of."
ASU's police department is feeling compelled to help. The department announced their Hurricane Harvey relief to collect donations for survivors.
Clothing, medical supplies, baby items, pillows, and inflatable mattresses are among the long list Texas organizations are asking for.
"Our hope is just to help however we can," Sgt. Macias said. "Obviously, we wanna help however we can and this is the one way we feel we can."
The department is not only touched by heartbreaking stories of loss coming out of Texas, but also connected.
"And just our student population in itself, we obviously have students from Texas as well, so we're gonna have people that are affected and family living in affected areas," Sgt. Macias said.
Officers are hoping students and community members will step up and bring in donations. They can be dropped off at any police department in any of the campuses.
"It's hard to fathom what they're going through, but the supplies is really what's needed and we understand that," Sgt. Macias said.
According to Katy Harris, Police Information Officer with ASU Police, some of the items needed by Texas organizations asking for donations include:
- Clothing
- Undergarments (all sizes, children, and adult)
- Socks (all sizes, children, and adult)
- Adult and Baby Diapers
- Baby Wipes
- Baby Bottles
- Baby Formula
- New Children's Shoes
- Coloring Books
- Puzzles
- New Toys
- Pack n' Plays
- Sunscreen
- Toiletries
- Feminine Hygiene Products
- Hand Sanitizers
- First Aid Supplies
- Non-perishable Food
- Bleach
- Vinegar
- Paper Towels
- Cleaning Supplies
- Gloves
- Buckets
- Mops
- Sponges
- Garbage Bags
- Tarps
- Box Fans
- Fix-a-Flat
- Air Mattresses
- Air Mattress Pumps
- Pillows
- Blankets
- Towels
- Kennels
- Carriers
- Pet Food
- Leashes
All items, according to ASU Police, need to be in new and good condition, and they can be brought to the following locations:
- ASU Police, Tempe campus
325 E. Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ
- ASU Police, Downtown Phoenix campus
411 N. Central Ave., UCENT Building
Phoenix, AZ
- ASU Police, Polytechnic campus
6045 S. Sagewood
Mesa, AZ
- North Services Building, West campus
Parking and Transit Services
4776 W. University Way North
Phoenix, AZ
ASU Police Offices are open Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Once collected, ASU Police officials said the items will be mailed to Texas Food Banks, the Texas Diaper Bank, and the Austin Disaster Relief Network.