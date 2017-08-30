ASU's police department starts donation drive for Harvey victims

- There's devastation across the state of Texas, the city of Houston is paralyzed by rising floodwaters, thousands of homes are evacuated, and families are left in shelters with not much other than the clothes on their backs.

"It's so devastating over there... they need everything," said Sgt. Daniel Macias of the Arizona State Police Department. "The pictures and the video is just unreal. I mean, it's just unheard of."

ASU's police department is feeling compelled to help. The department announced their Hurricane Harvey relief to collect donations for survivors.

Clothing, medical supplies, baby items, pillows, and inflatable mattresses are among the long list Texas organizations are asking for.

"Our hope is just to help however we can," Sgt. Macias said. "Obviously, we wanna help however we can and this is the one way we feel we can."

The department is not only touched by heartbreaking stories of loss coming out of Texas, but also connected.

"And just our student population in itself, we obviously have students from Texas as well, so we're gonna have people that are affected and family living in affected areas," Sgt. Macias said.

Officers are hoping students and community members will step up and bring in donations. They can be dropped off at any police department in any of the campuses.

"It's hard to fathom what they're going through, but the supplies is really what's needed and we understand that," Sgt. Macias said.

According to Katy Harris, Police Information Officer with ASU Police, some of the items needed by Texas organizations asking for donations include:

Clothing

Undergarments (all sizes, children, and adult)

Socks (all sizes, children, and adult)

Adult and Baby Diapers

Baby Wipes

Baby Bottles

Baby Formula

New Children's Shoes

Coloring Books

Puzzles

New Toys

Pack n' Plays

Sunscreen

Toiletries

Feminine Hygiene Products

Hand Sanitizers

First Aid Supplies

Non-perishable Food

Bleach

Vinegar

Paper Towels

Cleaning Supplies

Gloves

Buckets

Mops

Sponges

Garbage Bags

Tarps

Box Fans

Fix-a-Flat

Air Mattresses

Air Mattress Pumps

Pillows

Blankets

Towels

Kennels

Carriers

Pet Food

Leashes

All items, according to ASU Police, need to be in new and good condition, and they can be brought to the following locations:

ASU Police, Tempe campus

325 E. Apache Blvd

Tempe, AZ



411 N. Central Ave., UCENT Building

Phoenix, AZ



6045 S. Sagewood

Mesa, AZ



Parking and Transit Services

4776 W. University Way North

Phoenix, AZ

ASU Police Offices are open Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Once collected, ASU Police officials said the items will be mailed to Texas Food Banks, the Texas Diaper Bank, and the Austin Disaster Relief Network.