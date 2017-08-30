Protest at Phoenix City Council meeting over police response to post Donald Trump rally incidents

- There were some tense moments at a Phoenix City Council meeting Wednesday afternoon, after protesters accuse Phoenix Police of excessive force, in their response to alleged violent acts after a Donald Trump rally last Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Phoenix City Council had scheduled to authorize an agreement with an independent group to conduct a review into Phoenix Police's response after the rally. Some of the protesters who gathered for the meeting accused Phoenix Police officers of abusing them after the rally.

(Can't see the Facebook video? Click here)



This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix on social media, online, and on-air for further updates.

If you have any photos or videos related to this event, you can post them to the FOX 10 Phoenix Facebook page.

When taking photos or videos, please do not endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or violate any laws.