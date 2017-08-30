Victims in fiery crash on the I-10 Tuesday afternoon now recovering

It was a fiery crash along the I-10 on the Chandler - Ahwatukee border on Tuesday, when a semi truck caught fire, after crashing into several cars.

Three people were burned in the accident, including a DPS trooper. The other two are co-workers at a Valley construction site. Both were headed home on Tuesday after work, when the accident happened at around 1:15 p.m.

One of the workers, identified as 18-year-old Jesse Lopez, just graduated from Trevor Brown High School. Lopez, who was a passenger, was on his second day on the job. Lopez reportedly suffered burns, and is recovering in a burn unit at the Maricopa Integrated Health Systems.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Matthew Covarrubio, who was driving the car, suffered serious injuries, but was not burned. His mother said he doesn't really remember much, and said they reportedly had stopped for slowing traffic, and the truck hit them.

