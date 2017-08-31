1 injured after hot air balloon crashes in Peoria

- Police say one person was injured after a hot air balloon crashed in Peoria.

The Peoria Police Department says the pilot had been flying the balloon south towards power lines around 7:30 a.m. when for some reason he decided he needed to land immediately.

FOX 10 was at the scene as the pilot cleaned up about half mile off the road north of the Loop 303 near Lake Pleasant Parkway.

Three people, including the pilot, were inside of the balloon when it went down. One had minor injuries and didn't need to be taken to the hospital.

As well all know, this is a very popular are for hot air balloon rides, but the police department says they hardly see any accidents.

"Very rare... I think in my 19 years as an officer I haven't been to any calls out here with a hot air balloon going down," Officer Paul Hermans said. "From what we could tell, the hot air balloon did not hit the power lines. It was just a rough landing."

Officer Herman says the NTSB will not come out to investigate.