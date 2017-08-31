STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

OUSTED: Ryan Winkle removed as Mesa city councilmember seat after DUI arrest

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Aug 31 2017 11:05AM MST

Updated: Aug 31 2017 05:51PM MST

MESA, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A Mesa city councilman has been removed from this seat after he was arrested for DUI earlier this year.

The Mesa City Council unanimously voted on Thursday to remove Ryan Winkle from his seat after he was arrested for DUI in May.

Tempe police say Winkle was arrested on DUI charges after he almost hit three people in a crosswalk near Baseline and Kyrene Roads on May 7.

Police dash cam video shows Winkle slurring his words as police officers question his erratic driving.

According to a police report, Winkle performed poorly on a sobriety test and refused to take a Breathalyzer. This wasn't Winkle's first DUI offense as he reportedly pleaded guilty to extreme DUI in 2009, with a blood-alcohol level that was three times the legal limit.

Winkle spent six days in Tent City after his most recent DUI conviction, and is currently serving a 49-day house arrest.

"I've changed my life in many ways, emotionally also," said Winkle. He said he is heartbroken at the decision to dismiss him. Aside from stating he is getting the help he needs for issues with alcohol, Winkle said the DUIs don't define him.

Winkle does have the chance to run again in 2018, and when asked about that possibility, Winkle said he hasn't that that far.

