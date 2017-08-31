OUSTED: Ryan Winkle removed as Mesa city councilmember seat after DUI arrest

- A Mesa city councilman has been removed from this seat after he was arrested for DUI earlier this year.

The Mesa City Council unanimously voted on Thursday to remove Ryan Winkle from his seat after he was arrested for DUI in May.

WATCH: I ask Former #Mesa Councilman Ryan Winkle WHY he felt he deserved chance to still be leader in the city #Fox10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/p7X5hL3n5W — Stefania Okoliè (@StefaniaFOX10) August 31, 2017

Tempe police say Winkle was arrested on DUI charges after he almost hit three people in a crosswalk near Baseline and Kyrene Roads on May 7.

Police dash cam video shows Winkle slurring his words as police officers question his erratic driving.

According to a police report, Winkle performed poorly on a sobriety test and refused to take a Breathalyzer. This wasn't Winkle's first DUI offense as he reportedly pleaded guilty to extreme DUI in 2009, with a blood-alcohol level that was three times the legal limit.

Winkle spent six days in Tent City after his most recent DUI conviction, and is currently serving a 49-day house arrest.

"I've changed my life in many ways, emotionally also," said Winkle. He said he is heartbroken at the decision to dismiss him. Aside from stating he is getting the help he needs for issues with alcohol, Winkle said the DUIs don't define him.

Winkle does have the chance to run again in 2018, and when asked about that possibility, Winkle said he hasn't that that far.