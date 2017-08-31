STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Body found in pond outside Phoenix Zoo

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Aug 31 2017 11:35AM MST

Updated: Aug 31 2017 11:36AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Phoenix and Tempe firefighters are recovering a body that has been found in a pond outside the Phoenix Zoo.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the body has been in the pond for an unknown period of time and officials say it is a recovery, and not a rescue mission.

The pond is located in the northwest area of the zoo outside of the main entrance.

The investigation is ongoing by Phoenix police.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

