Body found in pond outside Phoenix Zoo

- Phoenix and Tempe firefighters are recovering a body that has been found in a pond outside the Phoenix Zoo.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the body has been in the pond for an unknown period of time and officials say it is a recovery, and not a rescue mission.

The pond is located in the northwest area of the zoo outside of the main entrance.

The investigation is ongoing by Phoenix police.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.