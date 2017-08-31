Body found in pond outside Phoenix Zoo
PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Phoenix and Tempe firefighters are recovering a body that has been found in a pond outside the Phoenix Zoo.
The Phoenix Fire Department says the body has been in the pond for an unknown period of time and officials say it is a recovery, and not a rescue mission.
The pond is located in the northwest area of the zoo outside of the main entrance.
The investigation is ongoing by Phoenix police.
