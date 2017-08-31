Border Patrol: 55 lbs of meth found in sedan's gas tank

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said a 34-year-old woman is arrested, after Border Patrol agents found about 55 pounds of meth in a sedan she was driving.

According to a statement released Thursday, the incident happened 8:00 a.m. Wednesday at a border checkpoint on Highway 86. Officials said during primary inspection of the sedan the woman was driving, a Border Patrol canine team was alerted to the vehicle, and agents referred the car to a secondary inspection.

Officials said during the secondary inspection, agents eventually discovered 60 packages hidden in the car's gas tank, and subsequent examinations of the packages tested positive for the characteristics of meth.

The woman, who is reported a U.S. citizen, was reportedly turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.