Houston couple in Phoenix for grandchild's birth stepping up to help Harvey victims

- A couple from Houston who are in the Valley for the birth of their grandchild is doing their part to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The couple has found out their home is under water, and even though they are more than 1,000 miles away from home, they wanted to pitch in to help out.

Karen and Randy Jensen's grandchild was born in Sunday, and said their house narrowly made it through the storm. Their daughter showed Karen and Randy their home, via Facetime, on Thursday. Meanwhile, the couple's daughter in Phoenix, Erika Sullivan, is now a mother to three children. She said it was in her hospital room, just two days after giving birth, when she gave birth to another idea.

Erika and her husband Chad, a Phoenix police officer, posted to Facebook asking for people to donate supplies that her parents could soon drive back to the Houston area. The post quickly blew up, and soon, they had to rent two U-Hauls to fit the donations.

On Friday, Randy and Karen, along with some other helpers, will drive the U-Hauls to Houston, and prepare to disperse all supplies, hopefully by Labor Day.