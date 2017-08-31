Suspect in Tempe robbery may be involved in other robberies across Metro Phoenix

Tempe Police said Thursday that a suspect in connection with an arned robbery at a chain restaurant early August is believed to be involved in other robberies across Metro Phoenix.

According to a statement released Thursday afternoon, the incident that happened in Tempe took place at around 10:30 p.m. on August 7, at a Culver's located on the 600 block of E. Southern Avenue.

(Can't see this interactive map? Click here)

According to Tempe Police, the unidentified suspect entered the restaurant, and demanded money. The suspect also threatened to use force. Police said the suspect was seen wearing a patterned scarf that partially covered his head and face, and reportedly left the store on foot, in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described by Tempe Police as a White male, between 25 and 35 years old, approximately 5’11" tall, with a medium build, and weighting approximately 200 lbs. The suspect is described as clean shaven, and wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, grey basketball shorts, and black & white shoes.

The suspect, according to Tempe Police, is also believed to be involved in several other armed robbery incidents across Metro Phoenix.

Scottsdale

One incident, according to police, happened at approximately 2:01 p.m. on August 4, at a Wells Fargo Bank on the 1500 block of N. Scottsdale Road. Tempe Police said the suspect demanded money with a note, and once he received the money, the suspect left the area.

The suspect, according to police, was seen on video wearing the same or a similarly patterned scarf that covered his head and a part of his face, but no weapon was seen in the incident.

Chandler

Another incident, according to police, happened at approximately 9:21 p.m. on August 10, at a Culver's located at the 3100 block of Ray Road. A suspect that matched the description mentioned above demanded money with a note to the cashier, and once the money was received, the suspect left the area in an unknown direction.

The suspect, according to police, was seen on video wearing the same or a similarly patterned scarf that covered his head and a part of his face, but no weapon was seen in the incident.

Glendale

According to Tempe Police, a suspect matching the same description entered a U.S. bank at the 6600 block of W. Bell Road at approximately 2:53 p.m. on August 19, and demanded money with a note. Similar to the incidents in Chandler and Scottsdale, the suspect left the area in an unknown direction, after receiving money from the teller.

The suspect in this incident, according to Tempe Police, was seen weaering a brown scarf covering his head and part of his face, and no weapon was seen in the incident.

(Can't see this interactive map? Click here)



Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) to leave an anonymous tip.

Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip on Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre el caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).