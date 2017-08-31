Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation to donate money to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts
Officials with Arizona Diamondbacks announced Thursday the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation will donate money towards Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
According to a statement, the Foundation will donate $372,923 to benefit carious relief efforts for damage caused by the hurricane. The funds were raised via a raffle, with $186,462 coming from half of the total jackpot for a 50/50 raffle, and the rest via a match by the Foundation.
The 50/50 raffle, according to the statement, is drawn during each home game, with half the jackpot going to one ticket, and the rest going towards the Foundation.