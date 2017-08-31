Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation to donate money to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Texas Army National Guard aviation crews with the 36 Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct search and rescue operations over Houston, Texas, August 29, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Malcolm McClendon).

Photo taken on July 27, showing Diamondbacks player J.D. Martinez being greeted at home, after hitting a Grand Slam. (Photo Courtesy:Wikimedia/Johnmaxmena2)

Officials with Arizona Diamondbacks announced Thursday the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation will donate money towards Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

According to a statement, the Foundation will donate $372,923 to benefit carious relief efforts for damage caused by the hurricane. The funds were raised via a raffle, with $186,462 coming from half of the total jackpot for a 50/50 raffle, and the rest via a match by the Foundation.

The 50/50 raffle, according to the statement, is drawn during each home game, with half the jackpot going to one ticket, and the rest going towards the Foundation.