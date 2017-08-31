STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation to donate money to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Posted: Aug 31 2017 08:45PM MST

Updated: Aug 31 2017 08:57PM MST

Officials with Arizona Diamondbacks announced Thursday the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation will donate money towards Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

According to a statement, the Foundation will donate $372,923 to benefit carious relief efforts for damage caused by the hurricane. The funds were raised via a raffle, with $186,462 coming from half of the total jackpot for a 50/50 raffle, and the rest via a match by the Foundation.

The 50/50 raffle, according to the statement, is drawn during each home game, with half the jackpot going to one ticket, and the rest going towards the Foundation.

