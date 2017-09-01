Tucson man arrested following plane incident at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

- Passengers on board a Southwest Airlines flight at Phoenix's Sky Harbor Airport had a major delay this week.

The passengers had to get off of the plane, after police said a Tucson man refused to put his seat belt on.

According to reports, 58-year-old David Dutson boarded a Southwest flight Wednesday night, and police said he became aggressive after refusing to put on his seat belt, and pushed a flight attendant. Passengers on the flight had to deplane, while Dutson was arrested.

FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.