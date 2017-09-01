911 dispatcher meets man she helped save back in May

A valley man is saved by his wife, who helped perform CPR with the help of a dispatcher. On Friday, all three had a chance to meet each other for the first time.

It was just a special day for Stacey Gibbons and his family as they were reunited with the dispatcher that helped saved Gibbons' life on May 21. Gibbons suffered a heart attack, and with the help of Laura Thomas on the on phone with Gibbons' wife, he was able to breathe again a couple of minutes later.

On Friday, Gibbons' family was excited to thank Laura in person. For Laura, she was taking her last call of the day om May 21, when she received a frantic call from Gibbons' wife, Yvette, pleading for help as Gibbons was suffering a sudden heart attack.

Yvette was in panic, but soon cooled down as Laura began to calmly coach her, as she performed CPR on Gibbons. Yvette said after a couple of minutes on the phone, Gibbons was breathing again.

"He took that first breath, and to see the light come back into his eye was incredible," said Yvette. "I felt so relieved at that moment, like we are going to be OK. We are going to be OK."

Laura was thrilled to learn about the outcome that came from that day.

"It was a little emotional, because we don't get to hear the happy ending stories very often," said Laura. "Sometimes, we learn from you guys what happens to people."

For Gibbons, he is grateful to be living.

"My whole outlook in life has changed," said Gibbons. "Every breath for the rest of my life is a gift, and I owe that to Laura."

Gibbons said he has one advice for people out there: learn CPR, for people will never know when that skill is needed.