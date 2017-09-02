MCACC West at capacity; free adoptions for dogs over 6 months

- Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is offering free adoptions for any dog over the age of six months old.

At the west side shelter, the place is "splitting at the seams," according to Public Information Officer, Jose Santiago.

Currently, there are 700 dogs and 50 cats in their care, when the facility should only hold 350 animals.

Because of the maximum capacity, MCACC is offering the free adoption deal for pups over six months old.

The shelter will be offering this deal until the amount of animals has decreased to a number the employees can comfortably manage.

MCACC west is located at 2500 S. 27th Avenue in Phoenix, Arizona 85009.

This weekend, they are open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

On weekdays, the shelter is open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.