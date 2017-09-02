Wet 'n' Wild offers free admission for veterans, service members and first responders

- In honor of our nation's heroes, Wet 'n' Wild is offering free admission to all veterans, active military members and first responders during their "Salute to Heroes" Labor Day Weekend Celebration.

Through September 1 through 4, these members can enjoy a day of fun at Arizona's largest water park for free. In addition, up to six immediate family members will receive half off admission, roughly $21.50 plus tax, as well.

On Sunday night at 7:45 p.m., there will be a free fireworks show, too.

Wet 'n' Wild Phoenix is located near I-17 and Pinnacle Peak Road.

For more information on this event, please visit Wet 'n' Wild's website.