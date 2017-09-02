FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Wet 'n' Wild offers free admission for veterans, service members and first responders

Posted: Sep 02 2017 02:07PM MST

Updated: Sep 02 2017 02:08PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - In honor of our nation's heroes, Wet 'n' Wild is offering free admission to all veterans, active military members and first responders during their "Salute to Heroes" Labor Day Weekend Celebration.

Through September 1 through 4, these members can enjoy a day of fun at Arizona's largest water park for free. In addition, up to six immediate family members will receive half off admission, roughly $21.50 plus tax, as well.

On Sunday night at 7:45 p.m., there will be a free fireworks show, too.

Wet 'n' Wild Phoenix is located near I-17 and Pinnacle Peak Road.

For more information on this event, please visit Wet 'n' Wild's website.

