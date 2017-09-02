Sedona Fire: Person falls 65 feet to death at Midgley Bridge in Sedona

- A person has died in Sedona after falling 65 feet below the trail below Midgley Bridge in Sedona.

At about 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2017, Sedona Fire was dispatched for an extreme fall injury below Midgley Bridge.

Upon arrival, the victim was located on a ledge about 65 feet below the trail they had fallen from.

Firefighters had to rappel the vertical rock face to establish rapid contact with the victim.

Once the crews gained access, they determined the victim was deceased.

Sedona Fire has turned this investigation over to Coconino County Sheriff's Office who will continue with the investigation into the incident, as well as recovering the body.

Midgley Bridge is a popular area in Sedona, where many can access the creek from nearby trailheads.