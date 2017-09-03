Goodyear Police: Kidnapping victim and suspect from CA spotted at Goodyear Starbucks

- Early on Sunday morning, kidnapping victim, Virginia Paris, 55, and the suspect, Joseph Hetzel, 52, were seen at a Starbucks located in Goodyear, Ariz.

When Paris ordered her coffee drink, she gave the name Virgnia. She then went to the bathroom and she she came out, she told a female customer in the coffee shop that she needed help.

Hetzel saw this interaction, grabbed her and dragged her out of the shop. He then kicked her into a vehicle and drove off at a high rate of speed.

As the vehicle drove off, Paris threw her car registration out of the door, and it was recovered by Goodyear Police.

The vehicle is Paris' black 2015 Chrysler 200 with a California license plate number of 7NGE514. The vehicle was last seen entering the I-10 freeway eastbound toward Phoenix.

The kidnapping originated in the city of Solvang, Calif. where investigators with Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office began investigating at about 7:30 p.m. on September 1, 2017. Investigators believe Paris has been kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, Hetzel.

Paris is described as a white female adult, approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light color shirt.

Associates of Paris report that she recently sought a restraining order against Hetzel which was granted, but has yet to be served.

Hetzel is described as a white male adult, approximately 6 foot 2 inches, weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue colored shirt.

He has previously served time for prison for possession of items used to make explosive devices, using explosive devices with the intent to terrorize, felong vandalism and criminal threats.

He is believed to have access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police warn not to approach or contact Hetzel if seen.