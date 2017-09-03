SILENT WITNESS: Woman with child stole power tools from Phoenix synagogue

- Phoenix Police are searching for a woman who robbed a Jewish synagogue with a child in tow.

At 11 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2017, a woman entered the Chabad of Arizona Synagogue located at Lincoln Drive and 21st Street.

She went into a classroom and stole power tools before leaving in an unknown vehicle.

And while the surveillance footage does not show a child with her, police say a child was with her.

If you have any information about this crime, you are to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.